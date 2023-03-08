Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 08, 2023

Here's how South Celebs Celebrated Holi 

Holi, the festival of colours is being celebrated on 7th March this year with joy and high spirits

Image: Pexels

Holi

Image: Pexels 

From kids to old people, everyone is thrilled about the Holi festival

Favourite Festival

Check out how South celebs enjoyed this year Holi

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

South Celebs

Nani reached Mumbai this morning to attend a Holi event and promote his upcoming film Dasara

Image: Nani Instagram

Nani

Image: Nani Instagram

Dressed Up In Yellow

The actor dressed up in traditional attire and attended a Holi event to celebrate with his fans. He opted for a yellow kurta pyjama and paired it with a matching Nehru jacket

Nani gave a dashing pose on the special day of Holi

Image: Nani Instagram

Special Holi Pose

The actress celebrated Holi with her friends at a party and is enjoying the festival of colours

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul wore a yellow shirt and white shorts along with a black sunglass

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Dress For Holi

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated Holi in nepal this year

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah wore a white kurta set and a red dupatta

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Holi Dress For Tamannaah

