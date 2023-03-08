MAR 08, 2023
Here's how South Celebs Celebrated Holi
Holi, the festival of colours is being celebrated on 7th March this year with joy and high spirits
Image: Pexels
Holi
Image: Pexels
From kids to old people, everyone is thrilled about the Holi festival
Favourite Festival
Check out how South celebs enjoyed this year Holi
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
South Celebs
Nani reached Mumbai this morning to attend a Holi event and promote his upcoming film Dasara
Image: Nani Instagram
Nani
Image: Nani Instagram
Dressed Up In Yellow
The actor dressed up in traditional attire and attended a Holi event to celebrate with his fans. He opted for a yellow kurta pyjama and paired it with a matching Nehru jacket
Nani gave a dashing pose on the special day of Holi
Image: Nani Instagram
Special Holi Pose
The actress celebrated Holi with her friends at a party and is enjoying the festival of colours
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul wore a yellow shirt and white shorts along with a black sunglass
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Dress For Holi
Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated Holi in nepal this year
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
Click Here
Tamannaah wore a white kurta set and a red dupatta
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Holi Dress For Tamannaah