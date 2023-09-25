Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the industry for three decades now. The actor has marked his biggest comeback after a gap of 5 years with Pathaan, paired opposite Deepika Padukone
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: IMDb
Deepika Padukone who started her acting career alongside Shah Rukh Khan has become one of the top stars of Bollywood right now
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
The on-screen pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has always been the talk of the town
Video: YRF'S Instagram
The Pairing
Interestingly, every time the romance King shared screen space with Padmaavat actress, the film recorded the highest single-day collection of all time
Record-Breaking Pair
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Om Shanti Om
Image: IMDb
SRK and Deepika came together for the first time in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. The movie had recorded the highest single-day collection of all time on its second day
Chennai Express
Image: IMDb
Further, the duo came together for Rohit Shetty's action-comedy film, Chennai Express. The movie recorded a massive single-day collection of all time on its opening day
Happy New Year
Image: IMDb
In the following year, another Farah Khan directorial brings back the hit jodi of SRK and Deepika together in Happy New Year. The big event entertainer broke all the previous records and registered lofty single day collection of all time on its opening day
After a streak of flops, SRK returned to the box office with Pathaan in 2023. The superstar was once again paired opposite Deepika Padukone. It recorded sky-scraping single-day collection of all time on its opening day and Day 2
Pathaan
Image: IMDb
In addition, the most recently released Shah Rukh Khan film, Jawan, also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo role. The movie registered a soaring single-day collection of all time on its opening day and Day 4
Jawan
Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next gearing up for the release of Dunki, paired with Taapsee Pannu while Deepika Padukone will return at the box office with Fighter starring along with Hrithik Roshan