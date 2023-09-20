Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 20, 2023

Here's what Atlee revealed about Jawan 2

Known for mass masala movies, Atlee Kumar is presently celebrating the super success of his latest blockbuster Jawan

Atlee Kumar

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, Jawan has grossed more than 858 crores at the worldwide box office in a span of just 11 days. The movie is all set to become an industry hit in the days to come

Jawan

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram

With Jawan's historic success, Atlee Kumar continues his streak of a 100% success ratio. The Tamil director is among those filmmakers who have never seen a flop in their career

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram

100% Success Ratio

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Atlee made many exciting revelations, including the possibility of a Jawan sequel

The Pinkvilla Interview

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram

Spin-Off

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

When the director was asked about a spin-off to any Jawan character, Atlee was quick to name Vikram Rathore. He said, "Vikram Rathore is my hero. Maybe one day, I will make a spin-off to that. Let’s see"

Open Ending

Video: Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

Jawan ends with a promise for the sequel, as the characters of Azad and Vikram Rathore brace themselves up for another mission, this time to fight corruption against the backdrop of the Swiss Bank

 Jawan 2 Possibilities?

Video: Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

On asking about the possibilities of Jawan 2, Atlee replied, "If anything strong comes to me, I will make a part two. I have kept an open end and I can come up with a sequel now or later. But I will definitely come up with a sequel to Jawan one day"

Jawan marked Atlee Kumar's debut as a director in Bollywood. The filmmaker is now embarking on a new journey by venturing into production

Bollywood Debut

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram

Crediting Shah Rukh Khan for inspiring him to turn producer, Atlee's first production film is #VD18 with Varun Dhawan in the lead. Further, the filmmaker is also backing a couple of projects in the Hindi and Tamil film industries which will be announced in the time to come

Production

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

Meanwhile, Atlee is working on the Jawan OTT version. It is said to be a surprise for the fans. He is next taking a break of 4 four months before beginning his new directorial film

 What's Next?

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

pinkvilla

information source

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here