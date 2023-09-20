Known for mass masala movies, Atlee Kumar is presently celebrating the super success of his latest blockbuster Jawan
Atlee Kumar
Starring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, Jawan has grossed more than 858 crores at the worldwide box office in a span of just 11 days. The movie is all set to become an industry hit in the days to come
Jawan
With Jawan's historic success, Atlee Kumar continues his streak of a 100% success ratio. The Tamil director is among those filmmakers who have never seen a flop in their career
100% Success Ratio
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Atlee made many exciting revelations, including the possibility of a Jawan sequel
The Pinkvilla Interview
Spin-Off
When the director was asked about a spin-off to any Jawan character, Atlee was quick to name Vikram Rathore. He said, "Vikram Rathore is my hero. Maybe one day, I will make a spin-off to that. Let’s see"
Open Ending
Jawan ends with a promise for the sequel, as the characters of Azad and Vikram Rathore brace themselves up for another mission, this time to fight corruption against the backdrop of the Swiss Bank
Jawan 2 Possibilities?
On asking about the possibilities of Jawan 2, Atlee replied, "If anything strong comes to me, I will make a part two. I have kept an open end and I can come up with a sequel now or later. But I will definitely come up with a sequel to Jawan one day"
Jawan marked Atlee Kumar's debut as a director in Bollywood. The filmmaker is now embarking on a new journey by venturing into production
Bollywood Debut
Crediting Shah Rukh Khan for inspiring him to turn producer, Atlee's first production film is #VD18 with Varun Dhawan in the lead. Further, the filmmaker is also backing a couple of projects in the Hindi and Tamil film industries which will be announced in the time to come
Production
Meanwhile, Atlee is working on the Jawan OTT version. It is said to be a surprise for the fans. He is next taking a break of 4 four months before beginning his new directorial film