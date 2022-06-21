Parineeti Chopra is one of the best examples of a great transformation. She believes in the power of Yoga and feels that it is best for flexibility, strength and mental peace
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She feels that Yoga not only connects you to your inner self but it is also soulful and meditative in its own way
Malaika Arora
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
In an interview with Filmfare, Jacqueline said, “I’m doing yoga for four years now. My yoga is not just about surya namskaar and all. I always keep trying some new poses.”
Jacqueline Fernandez
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty has been practising Yoga and motivating fans always. She said, “For me, yoga is just not about ageing gracefully and I don’t do yoga just to look younger. I’ve adapted it as a way of living and it makes me calm.”
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover are one of the fittest couples in Bollywood and these two also believe in the power of Yoga. They often share posts of them performing yoga together
Bipasha Basu
Image: Anshuka Yoga Twitter
In an interview, talking about Yoga, Deepika said that it is something that has always belonged to our Indian culture and she was happy that we are finally coming back to our roots
Deepika Padukone
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s fitness journey inspired all her fans. Like her films, she is also focused on her fitness regimens. The actress has often shared several pictures and videos of herself practising yoga
Alia Bhatt
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is a yoga enthusiast. Apart from pilates, weight training, her regular workout sessions, Sara also does yoga to keep herself fit
Sara Ali Khan
Rakul Preet is known for her love for fitness training. She is a huge fan of aerial yoga. She feels that this yoga helps one move freely by putting in less effort and counteracting gravity
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is a yoga enthusiast. A quick scroll through Kapoor's Instagram will reveal that she practices her fitness routine religiously and Yoga is a major part of her routine
Janhvi Kapoor
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Jacqueline Fernandez's trendy hairstyles