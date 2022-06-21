Heading 3

Here's what B-town stars feel about Yoga

Prerna Verma

JUNE 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti Chopra is one of the best examples of a great transformation. She believes in the power of Yoga and feels that it is best for flexibility, strength and mental peace

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She feels that Yoga not only connects you to your inner self but it is also soulful and meditative in its own way

Malaika Arora

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

In an interview with Filmfare, Jacqueline said, “I’m doing yoga for four years now. My yoga is not just about surya namskaar and all. I always keep trying some new poses.”

Jacqueline Fernandez

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty has been practising Yoga and motivating fans always. She said, “For me, yoga is just not about ageing gracefully and I don’t do yoga just to look younger. I’ve adapted it as a way of living and it makes me calm.”

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover are one of the fittest couples in Bollywood and these two also believe in the power of Yoga. They often share posts of them performing yoga together

Bipasha Basu

Image: Anshuka Yoga Twitter

In an interview, talking about Yoga, Deepika said that it is something that has always belonged to our Indian culture and she was happy that we are finally coming back to our roots

Deepika Padukone

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s fitness journey inspired all her fans. Like her films, she is also focused on her fitness regimens. The actress has often shared several pictures and videos of herself practising yoga

Alia Bhatt

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is a yoga enthusiast. Apart from pilates, weight training, her regular workout sessions, Sara also does yoga to keep herself fit

Sara Ali Khan

Rakul Preet is known for her love for fitness training. She is a huge fan of aerial yoga. She feels that this yoga helps one move freely by putting in less effort and counteracting gravity

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is a yoga enthusiast. A quick scroll through Kapoor's Instagram will reveal that she practices her fitness routine religiously and Yoga is a major part of her routine

Janhvi Kapoor

