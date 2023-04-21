APRIL 21, 2023
Here's What Kiara Advani Eats In A Day
In an interview with Pinkvilla, actress Kiara Advani once revealed her diet chart. From breakfast to lunch and dinner, Kiara Advani opened up about what she eats in a day along with what she does for workouts and how she stays fit
Kiara Advani’s diet
Kiara said that her morning ritual is pretty simple. After waking up she likes to have a cup of warm water with lemon in it. It detoxifies and cleanses the system
Morning ritual
For breakfast, Kiara likes to have oats with a few fruits such as apples, berries, and seasonal fruits. She keeps her breakfast full of carbs and light fibre so she can get ready for her workout
Breakfast
Kiara Advani said that she is an early riser and it keeps her healthy both physically and mentally
She is an early riser
Favourite meal of the day
Her favourite meal of the day is the pre workout snack in the afternoon which is slices of apples with peanut butter. She said that it is the best pre workout snack for her
Kiara Advani said that she likes to workout 2 hours after she wakes up. She prefers a morning workout and it gives a refreshing feeling
Workout time
Her favourite workout is boxing
Favourite workout
She eats her lunch at around 12.30 pM. She does workout just before having lunch
Post workout meal
Kiara Advani loves ‘ghar ka khana’ for lunch. She eats Nachni roti with at least two vegetables such as spinach, sprouts, bhindi, pumpkin etc. She loves paneer too
Lunch
Kiara Advani said that she avoids too much salt in her food and uses lemon instead
‘Lemon is my saviour’
Kiara loves to eat fish at night such as Salmon. If not, she repeats her lunch items for dinner with different vegetables. She eats Nachni roti at dinner too
Dinner
As a cheat meal, Kiara Advani loves sushi. She believes in doing everything in moderation and she avoids crash diet
Cheat meal
