APRIL 21, 2023

Here's What Kiara Advani Eats In A Day

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

In an interview with Pinkvilla, actress Kiara Advani once revealed her diet chart. From breakfast to lunch and dinner, Kiara Advani opened up about what she eats in a day along with what she does for workouts and how she stays fit

Kiara Advani’s diet

Kiara said that her morning ritual is pretty simple. After waking up she likes to have a cup of warm water with lemon in it. It detoxifies and cleanses the system 

Morning ritual

For breakfast, Kiara likes to have oats with a few fruits such as apples, berries, and seasonal fruits. She keeps her breakfast full of carbs and light fibre so she can get ready for her workout 

Breakfast

Kiara Advani said that she is an early riser and it keeps her healthy both physically and mentally 

She is an early riser 

Favourite meal of the day

Her favourite meal of the day is the pre workout snack in the afternoon which is slices of apples with peanut butter. She said that it is the best pre workout snack for her 

Kiara Advani said that she likes to workout 2 hours after she wakes up. She prefers a morning workout and it gives a refreshing feeling 

Workout time

Her favourite workout is boxing 

Favourite workout 

She eats her lunch at around 12.30 pM. She does workout just before having lunch 

Post workout meal

Kiara Advani loves ‘ghar ka khana’ for lunch. She eats Nachni roti with at least two vegetables such as spinach, sprouts, bhindi, pumpkin etc. She loves paneer too 

Lunch 

Kiara Advani said that she avoids too much salt in her food and uses lemon instead 

‘Lemon is my saviour’

Kiara loves to eat fish at night such as Salmon. If not, she repeats her lunch items for dinner with different vegetables. She eats Nachni roti at dinner too

Dinner 

As a cheat meal, Kiara Advani loves sushi. She believes in doing everything in moderation and she avoids crash diet 

Cheat meal

