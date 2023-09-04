Heading 3

september 04, 2023

Here's why Salaar release postponed

Pan-India star Prabhas' last flick didn't do well at the box office. However, the actor has moved on to his next and gearing up for the release of his next, Salaar

Prabhas

Image: Salaar Movie's Instagram 

Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The gritty action drama film marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel

Salaar

Image: Salaar Movie's Instagram

Prashanth Neel is known for blockbuster films like, KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. Salaar is said to be on the same lines

Image: Prabhas' Instagram 

Prashanth Neel

Earlier it was scheduled to release on September 28, 2023, however the makers have officially postponed the film now.

Postponed 

Image: Prabhas' Instagram 

Reason

Image: Prabhas' Instagram 

Reportedly, the reason behind its postponement is the due work in post-production. Pinkvilla reported that the team will require more time for its VFX, color grading and editing

As of now, the makers are considering Diwali 2023 and Sankranti 2024 for the release. However, they are set the new release date

New Release Date

Image: Salaar Movie's Instagram 

If the makers finalize to release Salaar on Diwali 2023 then it will be a historic clash with Salman Khan's much awaited film, Tiger 3

Clash On Diwali? 

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Salaar is officially renewed for a sequel. The first part is titled as Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The teaser was received very well by the audience 

Sequel 

Image: Prabhas' Instagram 

The first part of Salaar stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles

 Lead Star Cast

Image: Salaar Movie's Instagram 

Rock star Yash is speculated to be seen in a cameo in Salaar

Yash in Cameo?

Image: Yash's Instagram 

