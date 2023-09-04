Heading 3
Here's why Salaar release postponed
Pan-India star Prabhas' last flick didn't do well at the box office. However, the actor has moved on to his next and gearing up for the release of his next, Salaar
Prabhas
Image: Salaar Movie's Instagram
Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The gritty action drama film marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel
Salaar
Image: Salaar Movie's Instagram
Prashanth Neel is known for blockbuster films like, KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. Salaar is said to be on the same lines
Image: Prabhas' Instagram
Prashanth Neel
Earlier it was scheduled to release on September 28, 2023, however the makers have officially postponed the film now.
Postponed
Image: Prabhas' Instagram
Reason
Image: Prabhas' Instagram
Reportedly, the reason behind its postponement is the due work in post-production. Pinkvilla reported that the team will require more time for its VFX, color grading and editing
As of now, the makers are considering Diwali 2023 and Sankranti 2024 for the release. However, they are set the new release date
New Release Date
Image: Salaar Movie's Instagram
If the makers finalize to release Salaar on Diwali 2023 then it will be a historic clash with Salman Khan's much awaited film, Tiger 3
Clash On Diwali?
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Salaar is officially renewed for a sequel. The first part is titled as Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The teaser was received very well by the audience
Sequel
Image: Prabhas' Instagram
The first part of Salaar stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles
Lead Star Cast
Image: Salaar Movie's Instagram
Rock star Yash is speculated to be seen in a cameo in Salaar
Yash in Cameo?
Image: Yash's Instagram
