Here’s why you need to stan Stray Kids
Some groups in K-pop are undeniably special — Stray Kids is one of those groups. Whether you’ve been a fan since their survival show days or haven’t discovered them yet
They always kept their fans hooked with performances, variety shows, and whatnot
Here are 7 reasons why you should stan this amazing group Stray Kids to become an official STAY
Just in 2018 alone, Stray Kids has released four — that’s right, four — EP’s! They’re a group with hustle and hunger who are constantly bringing out something new to excite and thrill their fan
New Music Always
The rate at which Stray Kids is able to put out music is impressive — but it’s even more impressive when you consider the fact that they write and produce their own songs
They’re creative powerhouses!
International fans, rejoice! Stray Kids has two native English speakers in the group — Felix and Chan — and both are from Australia, meaning they have amazing accents
They speak English with Australian accents!
Each EP has a host of songs that are easy to relate to, no matter what stage of life you’re in. Their music is a journey of self-discovery
They’re relatable
Not only are the songs from Stray Kids relatable — the boys themselves are too! These down-to-earth and cheerful performers truly earn the name “kids” with their bright personalities and unique humor
They’re full of charm!
As mentioned before, they started out as a 9-member group. However, in 2019, the member Woojin left the group suddenly. Even though this happened, they have stayed united as a group
Their Unity
One thing that really stands out about them is how well they work together. When you watch them on stage or just playing around, you can tell that there isn’t a favorite member
Their Teamwork