PUJYA DOSS

june 18, 2024

Entertainment

Hidden Gems: K-pop songs that will bring tears

Reflective and poignant, BTS's hit explores longing and nostalgia, touching listeners with its emotional melody and lyrics

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day - BTS 

BLACKPINK's emotive vocals shine in this ballad, evoking emotions of heartache and love, perfectly capturing longing

Image: YG Entertainment

Stay - BLACKPINK 

iKON's melodic track portrays the bittersweet aftermath of a breakup, resonating with listeners through its relatable lyrics

Image:  YG Entertainment

Love Scenario - iKON

Ailee's powerful voice conveys heartbreak and yearning in this emotional OST, famously from the drama Goblin

I Will Go to You Like the First Snow - Ailee 

Image: tvN

BTS's haunting ballad explores vulnerability and unspoken feelings, leaving a lasting emotional impact on listeners

The Truth Untold - BTS

Image- BIGHIT MUSIC

A classic K-pop ballad that remains tear-inducing, sung by So Chan Whee, showcasing her emotive vocal prowess

Tears - So Chan Whee 

Image: Wide Entertainment

Crush's soulful voice in this heartfelt ballad captures the lingering emotions of a past relationship

Don't Forget - Crush

Image: P NATION

Park Bom's return to the K-pop scene with Sandara Park brings an emotional ballad capturing the feeling of longing

Spring - Park Bom ft Sandara Park 

Image: D-Nation Entertainment

IU's soothing vocals convey warmth and comfort, making this song a perfect companion for reflective moments

Through the Night - IU 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Lee Hi's emotive voice captures the essence of a healing song, offering solace and understanding to listeners

Breathe - Lee Hi 

Image: AOMG

