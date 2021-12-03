Highest grossing films of all time

Dangal

The Aamir Khan starrer amassed Rs. 2024 crore at the box office on a budget of Rs. 70 crore

(Source- IMDb)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

On a budget of Rs. 90 crore, the Kabir Khan directed film grossed Rs. 969 crore at the box office

(Source- IMDb)

Secret Superstar

The Zaira Waseem starrer grossed Rs. 966 crore globally on a budget of Rs.15 crore

(Source- IMDb)

PK

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial grossed Rs. 832 crore at the box office on a budget of Rs. 85 crore

(Source- IMDb)

Sultan

The 2016 film, starring Salman Khan earned Rs. 623 crore at the box office on a budget of Rs. 145 crore

(Source- IMDb)

Sanju

The 2018 film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, grossed Rs 586 crore at the box office on a budget of Rs 100 crore

(Source- IMDb)

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film garnered Rs. 585 crore at the box office on a budget of Rs. 215 crore

(Source- IMDb)

Padmaavat

Tiger Zinda Hai

The Ali Abbas Zafar film, which had a budget of Rs. 210 crore, grossed Rs. 565 crore internationally

(Source- IMDb)

