Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 18, 2022
Highest grossing Hollywood movies
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The latest Marvel film has set the screen ablaze and garnered widespread acclaim. The film grossed $1.691 billion at the box office
Image: IMDb
The 2015 film, directed by James Wan, is regarded as the most successful and highest-grossing film in the Fast and Furious franchise. The film grossed a total of $1.516 billion globally
Image: IMDb
Furious 7
The Joss Whedon directorial stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner in the lead
Image: IMDb
The Avengers
The film brought together multiple super-heroes for the first time and it grossed over $1.518 billion worldwide
Image: IMDb
The 2019 Disney blockbuster earned $1.662 billion at the global box office, making it the seventh highest-grossing film of all time
Image: IMDb
The Lion King
The epic-romance saga starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is one of the most remarkable movies of Hollywood. The film grossed a total of $2.201 billion at the box office
Image: IMDb
Titanic
The Colin Trevorrow directorial starred Chris Patt in the lead, and it marked the fourth installment of the Jurassic Park franchise. The film grossed a whopping $1.670 billion at the box office
Image: IMDb
Jurassic World
The 2018 release marked the third instalment in the Avengers series. The film brings together several superheroes. It grossed a total of $2.048 billion at the box office
Image: IMDb
Avengers: Infinity War
The 2019 superhero film is a multi-starrer film and the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. The film was touted as an exhilarating experience, grossing $2.797 billion at the box office
Image: IMDb
Avengers: Endgame
The 2009 science-fiction film starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver in the lead roles. The film was a box office success, grossing a record-breaking amount of $2.847 billion
Image: IMDb
Avatar
