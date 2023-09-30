Heading 3
Highest-grossing movies by Month
2023 started with a banger as Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan created havoc at the box office. It has so far collected Rs. 513 cr nett at the Hindi box office
January
Total Dhamaal, released in 2019, tops the list by collecting Rs. 150 cr nett at the Hindi box office
February
The Oscar award-winning film RRR (2022) raised a total collection of Rs. 274.3 cr in the Hindi belt. Directed by SS Rajamouli, it stars Ram Charan & Jr. NTR
March
This month is ruled by Baahubali 2. The Prabhas starrer was released in 2017 and grossed a total of Rs. 510.9 cr in the Hindi belt
April
May
So far, 2023's The Kerala Story is recorded to be the highest-earning film in May month as it rules with a collection of Rs. 220 cr
June
Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Sanju (2018) is crowned the highest-grossing film ever released in June. The film stands high with Rs. 334 cr in pocket
July
Hailing from Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) is dominating the July month. Starring Salman Khan, the film has minted Rs. 315 cr nett
2023 released Gadar 2 created huge waves in terms of monetary success. Sunny Deol revived the cinema's craze and the film went on to earn Rs. 514 cr & still counting
August
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan (released this year) has already left every record behind. The action drama film has so far collected Rs. 517 cr in Hindi & is still counting
September
YRF proved its legacy once again as War (2019) continues to lead the month as it stands proudly with Rs. 292 cr at the box office
October
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was released in 2015, however, still it managed to top by collecting Rs. 210 cr nett, thereby becoming the highest-grossing movie of November month
November
Starring Aamir Khan, Dangal grossed a total of Rs. 375 cr at the box office. Even after being released in 2016, the film is unbeatable
December
The mentioned data shows the nett collection of the movies at the Hindi box office
Note
