Highest-Grossing Rom-Coms of All Time

Nia Vardalos and Michael Constantine's My Big Fat Greek Wedding is among the highest-earning rom-coms ever. The movie is a fun pick to watch on relaxed days, with family, or even on dates. The film grossed 241.4 million USD.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Image: Imdb
Audiences rushed into the theaters to watch Mel Gibson act. What Women Want starred Helen Hunt as the lead alongside the veteran. The rom-com went on to collect 182 million USD.
What Women Want
Image: Imdb
One of the best Will Smith movies to catch. Hitch is witty and romantic in the perfect amounts, as Eva Mendes plays the love interest to the actor-rapper in the movie. The film also stars Kevin James, who does not fail to make the audience laugh. The film collected 179.4 million USD.
Hitch
Image: Imdb
Julia Roberts dominates and how. The rom-com revolves around a prostitute who tags along with a rich businessman, played by Richard Gere, to all the social events. The problem arises when the actor’s character falls in love with a woman from a completely different background. The movie collected 178.4 million USD.
Pretty Woman
Image: Imdb
Cameron Diaz and Ben Stiller’s chemistry is the unmissable element in the film. There’s Something About Mary’s romance and humor are spot on. The film pulled the audience into the cinema halls and collected 176 million USD.
There’s Something About Mary
Image: Imdb
The movie, based on an Asian background, broke records at the box office. Crazy Rich Asians, starring Henry Golding and Constance Wu, talked about romance, family, and other elements that made the movie worth watching. It grossed 174.5 million USD.
Crazy Rich Asians
Image: Imdb
The director, Anne Fletcher, was on a roll when she released The Proposal. The filmmaker gave two big hits, Step Up and 27 Dresses, before the movie. With Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in the lead, Fletcher clearly hit the ball out of the park. The actors killed it onscreen and at the box office, as the movie collected 163.9 million USD.
The Proposal
Image: Imdb
It is always a good movie if Julia Roberts is in the lead. Almost a decade after Pretty Woman, the actress co-starred alongside Richard Gere in Runaway Bride. The movie was much loved by the audience and grossed 152.2 million USD.
Runaway Bride
Image: Imdb
When a sophomore student gets pregnant after a one-night stand, her life becomes a rollercoaster ride. The movie stars Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl in the lead. The film went on to collect 148.7 million USD.
Knocked Up
Image: Imdb
The Academy Award-winning movie As Good as It Gets has Helen Hunt and Jack Nicholson in the leads. The romance and humor of the film resonated with the audience, and the film collected 148.4 million USD.