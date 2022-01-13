Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 13, 2022
Highest paid actors in Bollywood
Salman Khan
The actor has a massive fan base of people of all ages and charges nearly Rs. 100 crore per film
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Akshay Kumar
The khiladi of Bollywood is known for delivering the most films in a year and charging approximately Rs. 90 crore per film
Video: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Aamir Khan
Aamir is regarded as Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist and he charges around Rs. 75 crore for each film
Image: Pinkvilla
Shah Rukh Khan
The King Khan of Bollywood is famed for his enduring charisma and he charges around Rs. 70 crore for each film
Image- Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
The Krrish star is one of the most handsome men in the world and he charges Rs. 65 crore per film
Image- Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Ajay Devgn
The Singham of Bollywood is known for his intense roles, and he charges around Rs. 60 crore for every film
Image- Ajay Devgn Instagram
Ranveer Singh
The Powerhouse of Bollywood is known for his unique charisma, and he charges around 60 crore for every film
Image- Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor
The heartthrob actor has a tremendous fan base among youth and he charges nearly Rs. 55 crore for each film
Image- Pinkvilla
Shahid Kapoor
The Kabir Singh actor is well-known for his exceptional acting abilities and he charges around Rs. 40 crore for each film
Image- Shahid Kapoor Instagram
