Jan 13, 2022

Highest paid actors in Bollywood

Salman Khan

The actor has a massive fan base of people of all ages and charges nearly Rs. 100 crore per film

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Akshay Kumar

The khiladi of Bollywood is known for delivering the most films in a year and charging approximately Rs. 90 crore per film

Video: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Aamir Khan

Aamir is regarded as Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist and he charges around Rs. 75 crore for each film

Image: Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood is famed for his enduring charisma and he charges around Rs. 70 crore for each film

Image- Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

The Krrish star is one of the most handsome men in the world and he charges Rs. 65 crore per film

Image- Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Ajay Devgn

The Singham of Bollywood is known for his intense roles, and he charges around Rs. 60 crore for every film

Image- Ajay Devgn Instagram

Ranveer Singh

The Powerhouse of Bollywood is known for his unique charisma, and he charges around 60 crore for every film

Image- Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

The heartthrob actor has a tremendous fan base among youth and he charges nearly Rs. 55 crore for each film

Image- Pinkvilla

Shahid Kapoor

The Kabir Singh actor is well-known for his exceptional acting abilities and he charges around Rs. 40 crore for each film

Image- Shahid Kapoor Instagram

