Akshat Sundrani
MAR 13, 2022
Highest paid Bollywood actresses
Deepika Padukone
Deepika reportedly charges around Rs. 29 crore for her projects. She possesses a strong personality and a sizeable fan base both in and outside of India
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Bollywood’s Desi Girl is one of the most glamorous and hardworking self-made stars. She apparently charges Rs. 18 crore per project
Video: Pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra
Kareena has earned the hearts of her fans in various films and as a result, this lovely star reportedly demands a fee of Rs. 15 crore for her movie
Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Shraddha is one of Bollywood’s most beautiful and well-paid actresses. Her fee for a film is almost Rs. 8 crore
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Katrina has worked extremely hard to achieve her star status and is super dedicated. She apparently earns Rs. 11 crore every film
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Alia is the most accomplished and well-known Bollywood actress of her generation. She reportedly seeks a fee of Rs. 10 crore per film
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Sonam is a Bollywood fashionista and is well-known in the business. For her initiatives, this star reportedly demands Rs. 8 crore
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Vidya Balan is a well-known actress who combines both talent and elegance. As per reports, she charges around Rs 9. crore for every film
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya Balan
Anushka Sharma, a self-made star, is one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses. The actress is paid reportedly between Rs. 8 and 9 crore for every film
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
