Akshat Sundrani

MAR 13, 2022

Highest paid Bollywood actresses

Deepika Padukone

Deepika reportedly charges around Rs. 29 crore for her projects. She possesses a strong personality and a sizeable fan base both in and outside of India

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Bollywood’s Desi Girl is one of the most glamorous and hardworking self-made stars. She apparently charges Rs. 18 crore per project

Video: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra

Kareena has earned the hearts of her fans in various films and as a result, this lovely star reportedly demands a fee of Rs. 15 crore for her movie

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shraddha is one of Bollywood’s most beautiful and well-paid actresses. Her fee for a film is almost Rs. 8 crore

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Katrina has worked extremely hard to achieve her star status and is super dedicated. She apparently earns Rs. 11 crore every film

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Alia is the most accomplished and well-known Bollywood actress of her generation. She reportedly seeks a fee of Rs. 10 crore per film

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt 

Sonam is a Bollywood fashionista and is well-known in the business. For her initiatives, this star reportedly demands Rs. 8 crore

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Vidya Balan is a well-known actress who combines both talent and elegance. As per reports, she charges around Rs 9. crore for every film

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vidya Balan

Anushka Sharma, a self-made star, is one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses. The actress is paid reportedly between Rs. 8 and 9 crore for every film

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma 

