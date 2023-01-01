Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 27, 2023

Entertainment

Highest-paid K drama actresses in 2023

The Hallyu queen, Jun Ji Hyun, is known for her stunning beauty, charismatic acting, and global appeal. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in Korea, and her dramas consistently break records

Image: tvN.

Jun Ji Hyun

Song Hye Kyo is a household name in Korea and throughout Asia. She is known for her timeless beauty, elegant demeanor, and graceful acting style

Image: tvN

Song Hye Kyo

Lee Young-ae is one of the most respected actresses in Korea. She is known for her natural beauty, versatile acting, and impeccable taste. She is also one of the most successful Korean actresses in China.

Image: JTBC

Lee Young Ae

Choi Ji Woo is a veteran actress who has starred in many classic K dramas. She is known for her warm smile, charming personality, and relatable characters

Image: tvN

 Choi Ji Woo

Gong Hyo Jin is a quirky and unconventional actress who is known for her unique roles and comedic timing. She is also a fashion icon, and her style is often emulated by young women in Korea

Image: KBS2

Gong Hyo jin

Ha Ji Won is a versatile actress who has starred in a variety of genres, from romance to action to comedy. She is known for her strong screen presence and powerful acting

Image: SBS

Ha Ji Won

Shin Min A is a graceful and elegant actress who is known for her natural beauty and sophisticated style. She has starred in many popular dramas, including  Hometown Cha Cha Cha and  Oh My Venus.

Shin Min a

Image: tvN

Park Shin Hye is a popular actress who has starred in many hit K dramas, including  Heirs and  Pinocchio.  She is known for her youthful appearance, bubbly personality, and versatility as an actress

Image: SBS

Park Shin Hye

Park Bo Young is a petite and adorable actress who is known for her bright smile and infectious energy. She has starred in many popular dramas, including  Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and  Abyss

Park Bo Young

Image: tvN

Kim Soo Hyun is a versatile actor who has starred in a variety of genres, from romance to comedy to action. He is known for his boyish good looks, charming personality, and natural acting style

Image: tvN

Kim So Hyun

