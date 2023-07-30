Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

JULY 30, 2023

Highest paid Kannada actors

The rocking star became popular with the KGF franchise. The actor reportedly charges around 50-100 crores per movie

Yash

Image: Actor Yash's Instagram

The famous actor charges around 15-20 crores per movie

Image: Darshan Thoogudeepa's Instagram

Darshan Thoogudeepa

Popularly known as 'Kiccha Sudeep', the sandalwood actor has won various awards for his films. He reportedly charges around 12-20 crores per film

Sudeep

Image: Kiccha Sudeep's Instagram

The actor is known for his role in 'Bahaddur' and 'Martin'. He supposedly charges around 8 crores per movie

Dhruva Sarja

Image: Dhruva Sarja's Instagram

Rakshit Shetty

Image:Rakshit Shetty's Instagram

Rakshit Shetty is an Indian actor, writer, producer, and filmmaker. He is known for his role in 'Kirik Party'. He charges around 5-10 crores per film

Image: Shivarajkumar's Instagram

Shivarajkumar

Shivarajkumar is an Indian actor, television presenter and producer. He charges anywhere from 6-8 crores per movie

Sriimurali made his debut in the Kannada industry with 'Chandra Chakori' in 2003. He reportedly charges around 7 crores per movie

Sriimurali

Image: Sriimurali's Instagram

Upendra Rao is an Indian actor, filmmaker, producer and screenwriter. He charges around 5-7 crores for every film

Upendra

Image: Upendra's Instagram

Rishab Shetty

Image: Rishabh Shetty's Instagram

Rishab Shetty is popularly known for his hit movie 'Kantara'. He charges anywhere from 3-5 crores per movie

Image:  Nikhil Gowda's Instagram

Nikhil Gowda made his debut in the Kannada film industry with the movie 'Jaguar' in 2016. He reportedly charges 3-4 crores per movie

Nikhil Gowda

