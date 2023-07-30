Heading 3
JULY 30, 2023
Highest paid Kannada actors
The rocking star became popular with the KGF franchise. The actor reportedly charges around 50-100 crores per movie
Yash
Image: Actor Yash's Instagram
The famous actor charges around 15-20 crores per movie
Image: Darshan Thoogudeepa's Instagram
Darshan Thoogudeepa
Popularly known as 'Kiccha Sudeep', the sandalwood actor has won various awards for his films. He reportedly charges around 12-20 crores per film
Sudeep
Image: Kiccha Sudeep's Instagram
The actor is known for his role in 'Bahaddur' and 'Martin'. He supposedly charges around 8 crores per movie
Dhruva Sarja
Image: Dhruva Sarja's Instagram
Rakshit Shetty
Image:Rakshit Shetty's Instagram
Rakshit Shetty is an Indian actor, writer, producer, and filmmaker. He is known for his role in 'Kirik Party'. He charges around 5-10 crores per film
Image: Shivarajkumar's Instagram
Shivarajkumar
Shivarajkumar is an Indian actor, television presenter and producer. He charges anywhere from 6-8 crores per movie
Sriimurali made his debut in the Kannada industry with 'Chandra Chakori' in 2003. He reportedly charges around 7 crores per movie
Sriimurali
Image: Sriimurali's Instagram
Upendra Rao is an Indian actor, filmmaker, producer and screenwriter. He charges around 5-7 crores for every film
Upendra
Image: Upendra's Instagram
Rishab Shetty
Image: Rishabh Shetty's Instagram
Rishab Shetty is popularly known for his hit movie 'Kantara'. He charges anywhere from 3-5 crores per movie
