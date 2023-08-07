Heading 3
Highest paid South Indian actors
The actor continues to be among the top-paid south indian actors year after year. He has worked on 169 movies so far and has a net worth of 430 crores
Rajnikanth
Image : Rajnikanth’s instagram
The Baahubali actor has a net worth of 150 crores. The actor is said to have charged around 150 crores for his latest project Adipurush which is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana
Prabhas
Image :Prabhas’s instagram
Actor Vijay made his debut into the film industry in 1992. Since then, he has worked on 66 films. He has a net worth of 150 crores
Thalapathy Vijay
Image : Thalapathy vijay’s instagram
Kamal Hassan’s career in the film industry spans several decades and is one of the best actors in the industry. His net worth is reportedly 150 crores
Kamal Haasan
Image : Kamal Haasan’s instagram
The actor predominantly works in the telugu industry and is also known for his dancing skills. His net worth is said to be 388 crores approximately
Allu Arjun
Image : Allu Arjun’s instagram
Ram Charan gained more popularity after the massive success of RRR. The actor has a net worth of 100 crore
Ram Charan
Image : Ram Charan’s instagram
Being one of the most popular south indian actors, he has seen immense success since RRR. The actor reportedly expected to charge around 60-80 crores for his future projects
Jr NTR
Image : Jr. NTR’s instagram
The actor predominantly works in Malayalam movies but has also been a part of tamil, telugu and kannada movies. His net worth is reportedly 313 crores
Mohanlal
Image : Mohanlal’s instagram
The kollywood actor who has also worked on a Telugu and a hindi movie has a net worth of 160 crores
Dhanush
Image: Dhanush’s instagram
The actor is famous in the Telugu cinema industry and his net worth is around 256 crores
Mahesh Babu
Image: Mahesh Babu’s instagram
Image: Prabha's Instagram
