August 07, 2023

Highest paid South Indian actors 

The actor continues to be among the top-paid south indian actors year after year. He has worked on 169 movies so far and has a net worth of 430 crores

Rajnikanth

Image : Rajnikanth’s instagram

The Baahubali actor has a net worth of 150 crores. The actor is said to have charged around 150 crores for his latest project Adipurush which is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana

Prabhas

Image :Prabhas’s instagram

Actor Vijay made his debut into the film industry in 1992. Since then, he has worked on 66 films. He has a net worth of 150 crores

Thalapathy Vijay

Image : Thalapathy vijay’s instagram

Kamal Hassan’s career in the film industry spans several decades and is one of the best actors in the industry. His net worth is reportedly 150 crores

Kamal Haasan

Image : Kamal Haasan’s instagram

The actor predominantly works in the telugu industry and is also known for his dancing skills. His net worth is said to be 388 crores approximately

Allu Arjun

Image : Allu Arjun’s instagram

Ram Charan gained more popularity after the massive success of RRR. The actor has a net worth of 100 crore

Ram Charan

Image : Ram Charan’s instagram

Being one of the most popular south indian actors, he has seen immense success since RRR. The actor reportedly expected to charge around 60-80 crores for his future projects

Jr NTR

Image : Jr. NTR’s instagram

The actor predominantly works in Malayalam movies but has also been a part of tamil, telugu and kannada movies. His net worth is reportedly 313 crores

Mohanlal

Image : Mohanlal’s instagram

The kollywood actor who has also worked on a Telugu and a hindi movie has a net worth of 160 crores

Dhanush

Image: Dhanush’s instagram

The actor is famous in the Telugu cinema industry and his net worth is around 256 crores

Mahesh Babu

Image: Mahesh Babu’s instagram

