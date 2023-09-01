Heading 3
Highest paid Telugu actors
He is currently the highest paid actor in Tollywood and reportedly charges around 125 crores for each movie after Pushpa: The Rise
Allu Arjun
Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram
Prabhas is famously known for his role in Baahubali. The famous Telugu actor reportedly earns anywhere from 100-200 crores per film
Prabhas
Image: Prabha's Instagram
He has had a sizable fan following in the Telugu film industry. As per reports he charges around 100 crores for each film
Mahesh Babu
Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram
Jr. Ntr is popularly known for his role in RRR. Since his role in RRR, the actor reportedly charges between 50-100 crores for a movie
jr. ntr
Image: Jr. Ntr's Instagram
As per reports, Ram Charan earns around 50 to 100 crore per film in the Telugu cinema industry
Ram Charan
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram
Pawan Kalyan reportedly charges around 80 to 100 crores per film
Pawan Kalyan
Image:Pawan Kalyan's Twitter
Chiranjeevi used to be one of the highest-paid actors in India. But as of now he reportedly charges between 35 to 40 crores per film
Chiranjeevi
Image: Chiranjevi's Instagram
Known for his role in Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, the actor reportedly charges around 30 to 40 crores for each film
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram
As per reports the actor charges around 20 to 30 crores for each film
Balakrishna
Image: Balakrishna's Instagram
The famous Telugu actor charges around 15 to 25 crores for each project
Nani
Image: Nani's Instagram
