Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 01, 2023

Highest paid Telugu actors

He is currently the highest paid actor in Tollywood and reportedly charges around 125 crores for each movie after Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Prabhas is famously known for his role in Baahubali. The famous Telugu actor reportedly earns anywhere from 100-200 crores per film

Prabhas

Image: Prabha's Instagram

He has had a sizable fan following in the Telugu film industry. As per reports he charges around 100 crores for each film

Mahesh Babu

Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram

Jr. Ntr is popularly known for his role in RRR. Since his role in RRR, the actor reportedly charges between 50-100 crores for a movie

jr. ntr

Image: Jr. Ntr's Instagram

As per reports, Ram Charan earns around 50 to 100 crore per film in the Telugu cinema industry

Ram Charan

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

Pawan Kalyan reportedly charges around 80 to 100 crores per film

Pawan Kalyan

Image:Pawan Kalyan's Twitter

Chiranjeevi used to be one of the highest-paid actors in India. But as of now he reportedly charges between 35 to 40 crores per film

Chiranjeevi

Image: Chiranjevi's Instagram

Known for his role in Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, the actor reportedly charges around 30 to 40 crores for each film

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram 

As per reports the actor charges around 20 to 30 crores for each film

Balakrishna

Image: Balakrishna's Instagram

The famous Telugu actor charges around 15 to 25 crores for each project

Nani

Image: Nani's Instagram

