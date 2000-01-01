Television

Ranpreet Kaur

APR 26, 2022

Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal’s mushy moments

Lost in each other

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal couldn’t take their eyes off each other in this beautiful pic from one of their vacations

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

This pic from their Holi celebration shows Hina and Rocky had a lot of fun

Colour of love

The couple never misses a chance to create beautiful memories together

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Date night

Hina and Rocky come together for a quick selfie during their vacation and we love to see them in one frame

Vacation selfie

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina and Rocky looked stunning together as they twinned in peach outfits

Twinning and winning

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

This beautiful pic had Rocky holding Hina and the actress was happy with the love coming her way

Holding her close

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina looked ravishing in maroon ethnic wear, while Rocky made a statement in his stylish outfit in this pic

Dishing ethnic vibes

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina and Rocky shared a hearty laugh as they held on to each other

Holding on to each other

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

This monochromatic pic had Hina and Rocky sharing a peaceful moment as they held hands

All about love

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina and Rocky make for a stylish couple as they pose together in this lovely pic

A stylish jodi

