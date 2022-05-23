Television

Arushi Srivastava

MAY 23, 2022

Hina Khan’s best looks from Cannes

|

Hina’s yellow love

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival and her look in a gold gown is impeccable. The off-shoulder gown accentuated her curves

Magnificent in lavender

Image source- Getty Images

The look of the actress in heavy work and layered gown is trending on social media. It is a magnificent looking gown with feather design and self work

Hina Khan is looking seamlessly sensual in the black lacy gown. It had deep neckline with lace details and short skirt structure and net detailing around the waist. Her makeup is flawless and she has sported statement earrings

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Black beauty

For the look at Cannes 2022, Hina Khan has sported a fabulous deep red off-shoulder gown with pleats below the waist

Red pleated gown

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Image source- Getty Images

Hina Khan in an embellished gown

Hina Khan made her Cannes Debut in 2019 where she unveiled the poster of her film Lines. The actress looked stunning in a grey embellished gown with a deep neckline and net detailing

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

The actress looked stylish in shirt style dress with a collar. She paired it with a broad belt and white sleek heels

Lavender crisscross design gown

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan put her best fashion foot forward at Cannes Film Festival as she sported a cutout design light blue shirt and dark blue flared pants. She sported blue statement earrings and curled hair

Aqua blue stylish look

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Satin green dress

Hina Khan’s beauty is matchless in the solid green dress at the Cannes event. She paired it with black embellished heels and studded earrings

Image source- Getty Images

Hina Khan made a mark at Cannes red carpet with her off-shoulder layers style and semi-transparent gown. She paired the shimmery gown with silver heels

Black gown

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan aced her fashion game at Cannes with her sleek and stylish black blazer and trousers with gold design on the sideline of the outfit

Black formal look

