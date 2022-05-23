Television
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 23, 2022
Hina Khan’s best looks from Cannes
|
Hina’s yellow love
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival and her look in a gold gown is impeccable. The off-shoulder gown accentuated her curves
Magnificent in lavender
Image source- Getty Images
The look of the actress in heavy work and layered gown is trending on social media. It is a magnificent looking gown with feather design and self work
Hina Khan is looking seamlessly sensual in the black lacy gown. It had deep neckline with lace details and short skirt structure and net detailing around the waist. Her makeup is flawless and she has sported statement earrings
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Black beauty
For the look at Cannes 2022, Hina Khan has sported a fabulous deep red off-shoulder gown with pleats below the waist
Red pleated gown
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Image source- Getty Images
Hina Khan in an embellished gown
Hina Khan made her Cannes Debut in 2019 where she unveiled the poster of her film Lines. The actress looked stunning in a grey embellished gown with a deep neckline and net detailing
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
The actress looked stylish in shirt style dress with a collar. She paired it with a broad belt and white sleek heels
Lavender crisscross design gown
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan put her best fashion foot forward at Cannes Film Festival as she sported a cutout design light blue shirt and dark blue flared pants. She sported blue statement earrings and curled hair
Aqua blue stylish look
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Satin green dress
Hina Khan’s beauty is matchless in the solid green dress at the Cannes event. She paired it with black embellished heels and studded earrings
Image source- Getty Images
Hina Khan made a mark at Cannes red carpet with her off-shoulder layers style and semi-transparent gown. She paired the shimmery gown with silver heels
Black gown
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan aced her fashion game at Cannes with her sleek and stylish black blazer and trousers with gold design on the sideline of the outfit
Black formal look
