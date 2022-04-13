Television
Arushi Srivastava
APR 13, 2022
Hina Khan’s must have 10 sunglasses
White frame oval
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
For the look, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress has paired her white frame sunglasses with stylish purple and pink track suit and white cap. She paired the look with white sports shoes for swanky look
Octagon frames
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
The actress has rocked her stylish octagon frames with a white short dress. The dress has a patchwork all over it
The actress is rocking stylish sunglasses as she enjoys by the beach in the Maldives. She has paired it with her gorgeous orange beach outfit
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Triangle black sunnies with chain
Hina Khan is acing a beach look with her white crop top and floral bottoms. She matched it with white frame cateye sunglasses and a straw hat for sunrays
White frame cat-eye
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
The actress sported the brown square frames during her trip to Dubai with her mother. She has sported it with a blue printed co-ord set
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Brown Squares
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
The actress looks very cute as she sported lips shaped sunglasses for playing colors during Holi
Lip shaped
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Bigg Boss fame actress looks comfortable and gorgeous in a pink tracksuit and black clubmaster sunglasses
Black clubmaster
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Hina Khan looks ready for a casual day out as she sported black oversized sunglasses with black top and distressed denims
Black oversized
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
The actress looks fabulous in stylish transparent frames along with a floral short dress. Her face is glowing due to the golden hour
Transparent frames
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
The actress has aced the formal look with golden frame sunglasses which she has paired with her floral print mustard pantsuit
Golden frame squares
