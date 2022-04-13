Television

Arushi Srivastava

APR 13, 2022

Hina Khan’s must have 10 sunglasses

White frame oval

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

For the look, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress has paired her white frame sunglasses with stylish purple and pink track suit and white cap. She paired the look with white sports shoes for swanky look

Octagon frames

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

The actress has rocked her stylish octagon frames with a white short dress. The dress has a patchwork all over it

The actress is rocking stylish sunglasses as she enjoys by the beach in the Maldives. She has paired it with her gorgeous orange beach outfit

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Triangle black sunnies with chain

Hina Khan is acing a beach look with her white crop top and floral bottoms. She matched it with white frame cateye sunglasses and a straw hat for sunrays

White frame cat-eye

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

The actress sported the brown square frames during her trip to Dubai with her mother. She has sported it with a blue printed co-ord set

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Brown Squares

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

The actress looks very cute as she sported lips shaped sunglasses for playing colors during Holi

Lip shaped

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Bigg Boss fame actress looks comfortable and gorgeous in a pink tracksuit and black clubmaster sunglasses

Black clubmaster

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Hina Khan looks ready for a casual day out as she sported black oversized sunglasses with black top and distressed denims

Black oversized

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

The actress looks fabulous in stylish transparent frames along with a floral short dress. Her face is glowing due to the golden hour

Transparent frames

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

The actress has aced the formal look with golden frame sunglasses which she has paired with her floral print mustard pantsuit

Golden frame squares

