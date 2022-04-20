Television

Arushi Srivastava

APR 20, 2022

Heading 3

Hina Khan’s top bikini looks

Tropical print

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

In the picture, the actress is slaying in a gorgeous leaf print monokini. She is seen relaxing by the pool

Monochrome

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

The actress is flaunting her figure in the black bikini. It has a designer top with dual strap and a netted detail at the waist

The actress is stealing hearts with her sizzing looks in floral print and bright orange bikini as she sits by herself on the beach

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Flower power

The actress is flaunting her toned figure in the gorgeous red biking with lines on the straps. The actress is seen enjoying the cool breeze by the beach

Rad in Red

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

The actress is seen lying on the sand bed and looks amazing a solid purple bikini

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Solid Purple love

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Hina Khan is making heads turn with her blue polka dot print bikini with pink bottoms

Blue polka dot

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Hina Khan is a water baby and whenever she gets time she goes for trip to Maldives. In the pics she has sported a black swimsuit as she enjoys the sunlight

Black designer

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Hina Khan is creating raves with her gorgeous white monokini and she is looking gorgeous with designer top

White monokini

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

The actress shared a picture from underwater as she sported a multi colors monokini

Multi color monokini

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

The actress looked gorgeous in pink polka dot bikini, which she pair with a pink shrug and sunglasses

Pink polkas

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni's mushy PHOTOS

Click Here