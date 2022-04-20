Television
Arushi Srivastava
APR 20, 2022
Hina Khan’s top bikini looks
Tropical print
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
In the picture, the actress is slaying in a gorgeous leaf print monokini. She is seen relaxing by the pool
Monochrome
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
The actress is flaunting her figure in the black bikini. It has a designer top with dual strap and a netted detail at the waist
The actress is stealing hearts with her sizzing looks in floral print and bright orange bikini as she sits by herself on the beach
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Flower power
The actress is flaunting her toned figure in the gorgeous red biking with lines on the straps. The actress is seen enjoying the cool breeze by the beach
Rad in Red
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
The actress is seen lying on the sand bed and looks amazing a solid purple bikini
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Solid Purple love
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Hina Khan is making heads turn with her blue polka dot print bikini with pink bottoms
Blue polka dot
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Hina Khan is a water baby and whenever she gets time she goes for trip to Maldives. In the pics she has sported a black swimsuit as she enjoys the sunlight
Black designer
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Hina Khan is creating raves with her gorgeous white monokini and she is looking gorgeous with designer top
White monokini
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
The actress shared a picture from underwater as she sported a multi colors monokini
Multi color monokini
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
The actress looked gorgeous in pink polka dot bikini, which she pair with a pink shrug and sunglasses
Pink polkas
