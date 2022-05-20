Television
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 19, 2022
Hina Khan’s vogue looks in black
|
Cannes 2022 look
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
The actress will be walking down the Cannes Film Festival for the second time in 2022. The actress has sported a gorgeous lace design black gown with a front mini skirt and net details on the sides
Net frills outfit
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
The actress looks exquisite in the silver shimmery blazer and frilled net design puffy skirt. Her makeup is bold and hair is tied up. She paired the look with silver jewellery
Hina Khan looks dazzling in the off-shoulder slit top and flared pants. Here is a motif print all over the outfit. Her makeup is excellent and she has sported a high ponytail
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Black off-shoulder co-ords
The actress looks stunning and fabulous in a black bodycon dress paired with a black formal blazer. She paired the look with high heel boots
Bodycon dress
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Shiny short dress
The actress is party-ready in the black shiny leather short dress. She paired the look with a layered chain and curled hair
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
For the look, Hina has sported a stylish black short dress with puffy sleeves and fishnet stockings. She has also worn a broad belt and black shoes. She paired the look with a high ponytail and hoop earrings
Spunky short dress
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan is acing athleisure look with her black sports bra and joggers. She paired it with a black cap and white jacket. She also wore white and black combo shoes
Stylish athleisure
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Heavy work suit
Hina Khan is look mesmerizing in the gorgeous black palazzo suit with multicolour print and embroidery work on it
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan has sported the perfect brunch outfit with a comfortable kaftan style black short dress with a polka dot design at the edges. She paired the look with black shoes
Kaftan style dress
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan is a stunner in black criss cross design and lacework beach dress. She is seen enjoying the ocean view and has worn boss footwear
Crisscross beachwear
