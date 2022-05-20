Television

Arushi Srivastava

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 19, 2022

Heading 3

Hina Khan’s vogue looks in black

|

Cannes 2022 look

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

The actress will be walking down the Cannes Film Festival for the second time in 2022. The actress has sported a gorgeous lace design black gown with a front mini skirt and net details on the sides

Net frills outfit

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

The actress looks exquisite in the silver shimmery blazer and frilled net design puffy skirt. Her makeup is bold and hair is tied up. She paired the look with silver jewellery

Hina Khan looks dazzling in the off-shoulder slit top and flared pants. Here is a motif print all over the outfit. Her makeup is excellent and she has sported a high ponytail

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Black off-shoulder co-ords

The actress looks stunning and fabulous in a black bodycon dress paired with a black formal blazer. She paired the look with high heel boots

Bodycon dress

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Shiny short dress

The actress is party-ready in the black shiny leather short dress. She paired the look with a layered chain and curled hair

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

For the look, Hina has sported a stylish black short dress with puffy sleeves and fishnet stockings. She has also worn a broad belt and black shoes. She paired the look with a high ponytail and hoop earrings

Spunky short dress

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan is acing athleisure look with her black sports bra and joggers. She paired it with a black cap and white jacket. She also wore white and black combo shoes

Stylish athleisure

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Heavy work suit

Hina Khan is look mesmerizing in the gorgeous black palazzo suit with multicolour print and embroidery work on it

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan has sported the perfect brunch outfit with a comfortable kaftan style black short dress with a polka dot design at the edges. She paired the look with black shoes

Kaftan style dress

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan is a stunner in black criss cross design and lacework beach dress. She is seen enjoying the ocean view and has worn boss footwear

Crisscross beachwear

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stunning Hina Khan in red dresses

Click Here