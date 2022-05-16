TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 14, 2022
Hina Khan in stylish bodycon dresses
White lacy dress
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Telly actress and internet sensation Hina Khan is looking fabulous in the beautiful white lacy bodycon dress. She is seen flaunting her curves in the dress
Green marble print
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan is known for experimenting with prints and patterns. In the picture, she is looking chic in green and yellow marble print short dress. She paired it with yellow heels
The actress is looking very cute in the pink mini dress with cartoon prints like mickey and Donald on it. She paired it with denim jacket and a high ponytail
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Cartoon print mini dress
The actress looks dazzling in a stylish blue off-shoulder bodycon gown flaunting her curves. She paired it with choker style studded necklace and blue shimmery eye makeup
Party shimmery gown
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Bigg Boss fame actress looks dazzling in in black leather style short dress. She paired it with bright green heels and layers neck chains
Black leather dress
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan has sported a bodycon jumpsuit style outfit which has a metallic lustre. She paired it with silver heel
Silver shimmery playsuit
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
The actress is seen flaunting her toned physique as she wore a multishade green full sleeves bodycon dress
Stripes dress
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
In the picture, the actress has sported a brown casual sheath style dress with button up design in the front area
Brown sheath dress
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is looks stunning in blue off shoulder dress with a belt. The blue color is suiting her skintone and her makeup is also flawless
Blue off shoulder formal dress
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan looks cute like a sunflower as she sported a yellow bodycon dress with horizontal stripes on it
Yellow sunny striped dress
