MAY 14, 2022

Hina Khan in stylish bodycon dresses

White lacy dress

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Telly actress and internet sensation Hina Khan is looking fabulous in the beautiful white lacy bodycon dress. She is seen flaunting her curves in the dress

Green marble print

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan is known for experimenting with prints and patterns. In the picture, she is looking chic in green and yellow marble print short dress. She paired it with yellow heels

The actress is looking very cute in the pink mini dress with cartoon prints like mickey and Donald on it. She paired it with denim jacket and a high ponytail

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Cartoon print mini dress

The actress looks dazzling in a stylish blue off-shoulder bodycon gown flaunting her curves. She paired it with choker style studded necklace and blue shimmery eye makeup

Party shimmery gown

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Bigg Boss fame actress looks dazzling in in black leather style short dress. She paired it with bright green heels and layers neck chains

Black leather dress

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan has sported a bodycon jumpsuit style outfit which has a metallic lustre. She paired it with silver heel

Silver shimmery playsuit

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

The actress is seen flaunting her toned physique as she wore a multishade green full sleeves bodycon dress

Stripes dress

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

In the picture, the actress has sported a brown casual sheath style dress with button up design in the front area

Brown sheath dress

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is looks stunning in blue off shoulder dress with a belt. The blue color is suiting her skintone and her makeup is also flawless

Blue off shoulder formal dress

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan looks cute like a sunflower as she sported a yellow bodycon dress with horizontal stripes on it

Yellow sunny striped dress

