Television
Twinkle Khanna
APR 23, 2022
Heading 3
Hina Khan's inspiring modish green looks
Chic and stylish
Credit: Hina Khan Instagram
Rocking a dark green satin co-ord set, Hina Khan is slaying like a boss woman in this stunning look that you should certainly bookmark
Mesmerising in a dress
Credit: Hina Khan Instagram
This unique hue of green looks just perfect on Hina Khan in this cool click. Hina amped up the look with perfect makeup, soft curls and heels
Looking like Royalty, Hina Khan continued her love affair with green in this elegant saree look. Teaming up with flared sleeves blouse, the actress made heads turn with this traditional look
Credit: Hina Khan Instagram
Gorgeous Nari in Saree
There isn't a style that Hina can't ace and well, she proves it perfectly in this one-shoulder gown. To keep it chic, Hina teamed up hoops with the look and left everyone impressed
Teal Green feels
Credit: Hina Khan Instagram
Give Hina Khan a bodycon maxi dress and well, she'll serve the look in the most perfect way. Here, she can be seen leaving her locks open and straight to glam up her green maxi dress
Credit: Hina Khan Instagram
Gorgeous Green Girl
Credit: Hina Khan Instagram
A stylish green look that is easy going yet gorgeous, Hina Khan slayed in this satin silk flared jumpsuit. Teaming it up with shiny black heels, the star looked like a million bucks in a perfect OOTD
Boss Lady Vibes
Credit: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina never fails to impress her fans with her style. Here, she's seen slaying in a green sharara set with gotta work all over it. She teamed it up with bun and statement earrings to round it off
Celebratory hues
Credit: Hina Khan Instagram
Giving equal importance to comfort, here Hina is seen rocking a flared neon green dress with sneakers and cool sunglasses. The sight of Hina's stylish look in this one is an absolute treat!
Neon's the way
Credit: Hina Khan Instagram
Rocking a printed green midi dress with black thigh-high boots, Hina managed to make quite a statement with this chic look. Her hairstyle certainly grabbed all the attention
Sultry Slayer
Credit: Hina Khan Instagram
Need some inspo for a wedding look? Well, this look by Hina Khan in a pretty blouse and a layered up skirt is certainly bookmark-worthy. She teamed it up with a choker necklace and opted for a messy bun look
Wedding Ready
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celeb weddings in last 5 years