Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
February 09, 2024
Hindi cinema movies to rewatch
A timeless action adventure film known for its iconic characters, dialogues, and memorable scenes
Sholay
Image: IMDB
A romantic drama, featuring Bollywood’s hit jodi Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, that redefined love stories in Indian cinema and continues to be a favorite among audiences
Image: IMDB
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)
A comedy-drama film with a powerful message about pursuing one's passions and challenging societal norms
Image: IMDB
3 Idiots
An epic sports drama set during the British Raj, revolving around a cricket match between Indian villagers and British rulers
Lagaan
Image: IMDB
A cult classic comedy film featuring two hapless individuals competing for the affections of an heiress
Andaz Apna Apna
Image: IMDB
A historical epic, known for its grandeur, intricate storytelling, and timeless songs
Mughal-E-Azam
Image: IMDB
A classic from the golden era of Indian cinema, exploring themes of love, rejection, and societal hypocrisy
Pyaasa
Image: IMDB
Piku
Image: IMDB
A heartwarming comedy-drama revolving around the relationship between a daughter and her eccentric father
A hilarious comedy film, known for its slapstick humor and entertaining storyline
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
Image: IMDB
Queen
Image: IMDB
A refreshing take on self-discovery and empowerment, following the journey of a young woman who goes on her honeymoon alone after her wedding gets canceled
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.