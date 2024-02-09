Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

February 09, 2024

Hindi cinema movies to rewatch

 A timeless action adventure film known for its iconic characters, dialogues, and memorable scenes

Sholay

Image: IMDB

 A romantic drama, featuring Bollywood’s hit jodi Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, that redefined love stories in Indian cinema and continues to be a favorite among audiences

Image: IMDB

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) 

 A comedy-drama film with a powerful message about pursuing one's passions and challenging societal norms 

Image: IMDB

3 Idiots 

 An epic sports drama set during the British Raj, revolving around a cricket match between Indian villagers and British rulers

Lagaan

Image: IMDB

 A cult classic comedy film featuring two hapless individuals competing for the affections of an heiress

Andaz Apna Apna 

Image: IMDB

 A historical epic, known for its grandeur, intricate storytelling, and timeless songs

Mughal-E-Azam 

Image: IMDB

 A classic from the golden era of Indian cinema, exploring themes of love, rejection, and societal hypocrisy

Pyaasa

Image: IMDB

Piku

Image: IMDB

A heartwarming comedy-drama revolving around the relationship between a daughter and her eccentric father

 A hilarious comedy film, known for its slapstick humor and entertaining storyline

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited 

Image: IMDB

Queen

Image: IMDB

A refreshing take on self-discovery and empowerment, following the journey of a young woman who goes on her honeymoon alone after her wedding gets canceled

