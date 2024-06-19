Heading 3
JUNE 19, 2024
Hindi films inspired by Shakespeare
Gulzar’s cult comedy entertainer, Angoor, was inspired by William Shakespeare’s famous play The Comedy Of Errors
Angoor
Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla’s debut movie, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, was inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet
Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Vishal Bharadwaj is known for adapting Shakespeare’s plays most effectively in Indian cinema. His movie Maqbool, starring Irrfan and Tabu, was inspired by Macbeth
Maqbool
Vishal Bharadwaj's Omkara, starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was adapted from the popular play of William Shakespeare’s Othello
Omkara
Sanjay Leela Bhansali too adapted the popular Romeo and Juliet play and tweaked it a little bit in Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela
Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela
Vishal Bharadwaj teams up with Shahid Kapoor for Haider - the Cinematic adaptation of Shakespeare’s famous play Hamlet
Haider
Arjun Kapoor's debut movie, Ishaqzaade, was also inspired by Romeo And Juliet. The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra
Ishaqzaade
Issaq is another adaptation of Romeo And Juliet. The movie stars Prateik Babbar and Amyra Dastur in lead
Issaq
Rohit Shetty teams up with Ranveer Singh for another adaptation of The Comedy Of Errors after Angoor
Cirkus
10 ml love
Rajat Kapoor and Tisca Chopra starrer 10 ml Love was inspired by William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream
