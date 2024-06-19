Heading 3

Hindi films inspired by Shakespeare 


Gulzar’s cult comedy entertainer, Angoor, was inspired by William Shakespeare’s famous play The Comedy Of Errors 

Angoor

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla’s debut movie, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, was inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet 

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak 

Vishal Bharadwaj is known for adapting Shakespeare’s plays most effectively in Indian cinema. His movie Maqbool, starring Irrfan and Tabu, was inspired by Macbeth 

 Maqbool

Vishal Bharadwaj's Omkara, starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was adapted from the popular play of William Shakespeare’s Othello 

 Omkara 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali too adapted the popular Romeo and Juliet play and tweaked it a little bit in Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela 

Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela 

Vishal Bharadwaj teams up with Shahid Kapoor for Haider - the Cinematic adaptation of Shakespeare’s famous play Hamlet 

Haider 

Arjun Kapoor's debut movie, Ishaqzaade, was also inspired by Romeo And Juliet. The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra 

Ishaqzaade 

Issaq is another adaptation of Romeo And Juliet. The movie stars Prateik Babbar and Amyra Dastur in lead 

Issaq 

Rohit Shetty teams up with Ranveer Singh for another adaptation of The Comedy Of Errors after Angoor 

Cirkus 

10 ml love 

Rajat Kapoor and Tisca Chopra starrer 10 ml Love was inspired by William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream 

