Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 02, 2023
Hindi movies based on friendship
A classic Indian film that features the iconic friendship between Jai and Veeru as they help a village against Gabbar
Sholay (1975)
A comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan that explores the dynamics of friendship and romance when a friend feels threatened by his best friend's girlfriend
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this movie emphasizes the importance of friendship through the story of a group of friends who reunite years later to support one of their own
Chhichhore (2019)
This film, also directed by Ayan Mukerji, follows the journey of four friends as they discover the true meaning of life and friendship
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this comedy-drama film explores the friendship of three engineering students and imparts life lessons along the way
3 Idiots (2009)
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, this film tells the story of a group of university students who become politically active, mirroring the lives of their freedom fighter roles in a documentary
rang De Basanti (2006)
This film directed by Farhan Akhtar explores the enduring friendship of three childhood friends as they navigate the ups and downs of life
Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
This movie follows the journey of three childhood friends who embark on a bachelor road trip to Spain
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
Veere Di Wedding (2018)
the film focuses on the friendship between four childhood friends who reunite to celebrate a wedding
Directed by Abbas Tyrewala, this romantic film showcases the strong friendship between two best friends who are seemingly perfect for each other
Jaane tu....ya jaane na (2008)
This romantic film revolves around a love triangle and the enduring friendship between the three main characters
Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002)
