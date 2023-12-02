Heading 3

December 02, 2023

Hindi movies based on friendship

A classic Indian film that features the iconic friendship between Jai and Veeru as they help a village against Gabbar

Sholay (1975) 

Image: Imdb

 A comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan that explores the dynamics of friendship and romance when a friend feels threatened by his best friend's girlfriend

Image: Imdb

 Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) 

 Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this movie emphasizes the importance of friendship through the story of a group of friends who reunite years later to support one of their own

Chhichhore (2019)

Image: Imdb

This film, also directed by Ayan Mukerji, follows the journey of four friends as they discover the true meaning of life and friendship

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) 

Image: Imdb

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this comedy-drama film explores the friendship of three engineering students and imparts life lessons along the way

 3 Idiots (2009)

Image: Imdb

 Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, this film tells the story of a group of university students who become politically active, mirroring the lives of their freedom fighter roles in a documentary

rang De Basanti (2006) 

Image: Imdb

 This film directed by Farhan Akhtar explores the enduring friendship of three childhood friends as they navigate the ups and downs of life

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Image: Imdb

This movie follows the journey of three childhood friends who embark on a bachelor road trip to Spain

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Image: Imdb

 Veere Di Wedding (2018)

Image: Imdb

 the film focuses on the friendship between four childhood friends who reunite to celebrate a wedding

Directed by Abbas Tyrewala, this romantic film showcases the strong friendship between two best friends who are seemingly perfect for each other

Jaane tu....ya jaane na (2008)

Image: Imdb

This romantic film revolves around a love triangle and the enduring friendship between the three main characters

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002) 

Image: Imdb

