Hindi Movies That Were Remade In South

In recent years, Bollywood has received criticism for frequently remaking movies from other languages, notably from the southern film industries. Interestingly, South filmmakers have also adapted Hindi films.
Oh My God (OMG) received much appreciation from critics and audiences. The film was remade in Telugu as 'Gopala Gopala' (2015) and Kannada as 'Mukunda Murari' (2016)
Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor was remade in Tamil as 'Kanden Kadhalai'. The Tamil remake starred Bharath and Tamannaah in the lead roles
Aamir Khan's Delhi Belly directed by Abhinay Deo was a sleeper hit at the box office. The film was remade in Tamil with title, 'Settai'
Ranveer Singh’s acting debut Band Baaja Baaraat co-starring Anushka Sharma was officially remade in 2014 in Tamil titled 'Aha Kalyanam'
One of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema, Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots was remade in Tamil with title 'Nanban' in 2012
Naseeruddin Shah's A Wednesday was remade in Tamil as 'Unnaipol Oruvan' starring Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal. Later on, it was also remade in Telugu
The crime thriller starring Ayushmann Khurrana is remade in multiple south languages - 'Bhramam' (Malayalam), 'Maestro' (Telugu), and 'Andhagan' (Tamil)
Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi was remade in multiple south languages - 'Vasool Raja MBBS' (Tamil), 'Shankar Dada MBBS' (Telugu), and 'Uppi Dada MBBS' (Kannada)
Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey is an iconic character in his filmography. The same was reprised by Pawan Kalyan in its Telugu remake, 'Gabbar Singh'. It was also remade in Tamil with title, 'Osthe'