The most loved comedy film is a remake of Malayalam movie ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’
Hera Pheri
Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The suspense movie which has 2 parts is a remake of a Malayalam film by the same name
Drishyam
Image : Viacom18 Studios’s Instagram
The horror thriller film is a remake of Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Image : IMDb
The film Ghajini is a remake of a Tamil movie of the same name. Aamir had suggested making changes in script to suit the Hindi audience
Ghajini
Image : Pinkvilla
The blockbuster Bollywood film is a remake of telugu film named Arjun Reddy. Both he films were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Kabir Singh
Image : Shahid Kapoor’s instagram
The movie starring Akshay Kumar about getting possessed with a transgenger’s spirit is a remake of Tamil Film Kanchana
Laxmi
Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The film starring Anil Kapoor is a remake of Tamil Movie Mudhalvan
Nayak
Image : Pinkvilla
The crime thriller is inspired from the Tamil blockbuster Ratsasan
Cuttputlli
Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Starring Janhvi Kapoor, this movie about a girl escaping from a cold storage, is a remake of Malayalam film Helen
Mili
Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Akshay Kumar starrer is a remake Tamil of film Jigarthanda
Bachchan Pandey
Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram