Hindi remakes of South movies

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 12, 2023

Entertainment

The most loved comedy film is a remake of Malayalam movie ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’

Hera Pheri

Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

The suspense movie which has 2 parts is a remake of a Malayalam film by the same name

Drishyam

Image : Viacom18 Studios’s Instagram

The horror thriller film is a remake of Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Image : IMDb

The film Ghajini is a remake of a Tamil movie of the same name. Aamir had suggested making changes in script to suit the Hindi audience

Ghajini

Image : Pinkvilla

The blockbuster Bollywood film is a remake of telugu film named Arjun Reddy. Both he films were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Kabir Singh

Image : Shahid Kapoor’s instagram

The movie starring Akshay Kumar about getting possessed with a transgenger’s spirit is a remake of Tamil Film Kanchana 

Laxmi

Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

The film starring Anil Kapoor is a remake of Tamil Movie Mudhalvan

Nayak

Image : Pinkvilla

The crime thriller is inspired from the Tamil blockbuster Ratsasan

Cuttputlli

Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Starring Janhvi Kapoor, this movie about a girl escaping from a cold storage, is a remake of Malayalam film Helen

Mili

Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

The Akshay Kumar starrer is a remake Tamil of film Jigarthanda

Bachchan Pandey

Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

