Hindi remakes of South blockbusters

The sports drama Jersey is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu flick of the same name. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial features Shahid Kapoor alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur
Image: IMDb
Alaya F is slated to feature in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster flick U-Turn. The original film starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role
Image: IMDb
U-Turn
The shooting has begun for the Hindi remake of the Telugu flick, HIT (Homicide Intervention Team). The film will feature Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles
Image: IMDb
HIT
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will star in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam superhit film Driving Licence. The makers have titled the Hindi adaptation Selfiee
Image: IMDb
Driving Licence
The upcoming adaptation of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha will star Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The remake is being made by the original film's directors Pushkar and Gayathri. The film is set to release on September 30, 2022
Image: IMDb
Vikram Vedha
The Tamil hit film Soorarai Pottru is set to be remade in Hindi. Sudha Kongara will direct the film, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release
Image: IMDb
Soorarai Pottru
Ajay Devgn is set to star in the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil language action thriller film Kaithi
Image: IMDb
Kaithi
The 2016 Tamil flick Aruvi is all set for its Hindi remake. Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh will be the lead in the film
Image: IMDb
Aruvi
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Bollywood celebrities who battled depression