Historical K-Dramas to Stream Right Away

Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, Youth of May is a romantic drama where Hee-tae meets with a headstrong nurse and starts to fall in love with her amid national protest. The show is a good pick for binge-oning dates and with friends.
Youth of May
Image Credit: Imdb
While on the road to avenge his parents’ death, the Joseon Attorney, Kang Han-soo, finds himself falling for Princess Lee Yeon-Joo. The show is a whirlwind of drama and romance, available to stream on Viki.
Joseon Attorney
Image Credit: Imdb
The chemistry between the lead actors is one good reason to pick up the drama set somewhere between the 14th and the 20th century. Full of fun and light moments, this one drama will have the audience keep coming back.
Secret Royal Inspector and Joy
Image Credit: Imdb
A unique take on love stories, Love Song for Illusion is one to add to your watchlist. The show is not only romantic but thrilling too, and keeps the audience on the edge of their seats since the first episode.
Love Song for Illusion
Image Credit: Imdb
When a chef of modern times finds himself in a woman’s body from the Joseon era, he must read and learn the art and royal courts from history. However, the trouble arises when he gets tangled in the court's powers.
Mr. Queen
Image Credit: Imdb
The story of the show is set amid the Quing invasion. A local of the village is known for his stance against marriage. However, he changes his mind after he meets a charming woman and falls in love with her. The episodes revolve around the love story of the leads, while the threat is lingering over them.
My Dearest
Image Credit: Imdb
A strong female-centric show, Moonshine is for lovers of the rom-com genre. The chemistry between Kang Ro-seo and Nam Young is one to swoon over. The series is a good watch on leisure days.
Moonshine
Image Credit: Viki
Set in the Joseon Dynasty, The Forbidden Marriage revolves around King Lee Heon, whose wife has died by suicide, but he believes it to be a murder. One of the King’s attendants pretends to be possessed by the Queen’s spirit and tries to get the King to produce an heir to the throne.
The Forbidden Marriage
Image Credit: Imdb
Another drama set in the time of the Joseon Dynasty. Lovers of the Red Sky tells the story of Cheon-ki, who is blind by birth due to a curse laid upon her. When Ha-Ram meets the young girl nine years later, he promises to break the curse.
Lovers of the Red Sky
Image Credit: Imdb
The crowned prince Lee Hwan has multiple barriers between him and the throne. On the other hand, Min Jae-yi is framed for the murder that her family has committed. When the duo meets, they decide to help each other out.