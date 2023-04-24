Heading 3

APRIL 24, 2023

Hit item songs of Bollywood

Image: Nora fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi's scorching performance in the item number grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The song was from the film 'Batla House'

O Saki Saki

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora was featured in this item song and the viewers were mesmerised by her hot moves. This song belongs to the Salman Khan starrer film 'Dabangg'

Munni Badnam Hui

Katrina's Chikni Chameli is one of the best Bollywood item songs till date

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Chikni Chameli

The song is best known for Sunny Leone's sensual moves. It was the most popular item song of 2016

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Laila Main Laila

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Kajra re

Kajra re is literally the item song of the decade. The hook step of the song is still remembered and performed everywhere. Aishwarya Rai has done justice to the song

Deepika Padukone gave a wonderful performance in her debut item song “Lovely” from the movie “Happy New Year” 

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Lovely

Kareena Kapoor made everyone dance on her item number 'Fevicol Se'. It turned out to be the  best item song of her career

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Fevicol Se

The original 'Chamma Chamma' starred Urmila Matondkar. Later it was recreated and performed by Elli AvrRam

Image: Elli Avram Instagram

Chamma Chamma

Bipasha Basu's sexy dance moves completely took the nation by storm when the song 'Beedi Jalaile' was released

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Beedi Jalaile

It is one of the best and evergreen hit item numbers of Madhuri Dixit from the movie 'Khalnayak'

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Choli ke peeche

