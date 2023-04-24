APRIL 24, 2023
Hit item songs of Bollywood
Image: Nora fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi's scorching performance in the item number grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The song was from the film 'Batla House'
O Saki Saki
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora was featured in this item song and the viewers were mesmerised by her hot moves. This song belongs to the Salman Khan starrer film 'Dabangg'
Munni Badnam Hui
Katrina's Chikni Chameli is one of the best Bollywood item songs till date
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Chikni Chameli
The song is best known for Sunny Leone's sensual moves. It was the most popular item song of 2016
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Laila Main Laila
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Kajra re
Kajra re is literally the item song of the decade. The hook step of the song is still remembered and performed everywhere. Aishwarya Rai has done justice to the song
Deepika Padukone gave a wonderful performance in her debut item song “Lovely” from the movie “Happy New Year”
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Lovely
Kareena Kapoor made everyone dance on her item number 'Fevicol Se'. It turned out to be the best item song of her career
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Fevicol Se
The original 'Chamma Chamma' starred Urmila Matondkar. Later it was recreated and performed by Elli AvrRam
Image: Elli Avram Instagram
Chamma Chamma
Bipasha Basu's sexy dance moves completely took the nation by storm when the song 'Beedi Jalaile' was released
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Beedi Jalaile
It is one of the best and evergreen hit item numbers of Madhuri Dixit from the movie 'Khalnayak'
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Choli ke peeche
