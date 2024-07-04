Heading 3

JUly 04, 2024

Hit songs from Karan Johar Movies


An evergreen song that still transports us to the good old days, sung beautifully by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan

“Koi Mil Gaya”, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Image: IMDb 

This perfect Shadi song was sung by Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy 

Image: IMDb 

“Bole Chudiyaan”, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2000)

This beautifully shot iconic love ballad was sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik 

Image: IMDb 

 “Suraj Hua Maddham”, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2000)

A party anthem, this grand song was sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan and Mahalaxmi Iyer

 “Rock N Roll Soniye”, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006)

Image: IMDb 

This soulful romantic ballad was sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Caralisa Monteiro, and Shafqat Amanat Ali

 “Mitwa”, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006)

Image: IMDb 

Sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali, composed by Shankar Ehsan Loy, and written by Niranjan Iyengar, this beautiful song is still hummed by many

 “Tere Naina”, My Name Is Khan (2010)

Image: IMDb 

This party anthem is iconic even after 12 years of its release, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Vishal Dadlani, and Shekhar Ravijani 

 “Radha”, Student Of The Year (2012)

Image: IMDb 

A Sufi love ballad, this song was sung by Amit Mishra and Shilpa Rao

“Bulleya”, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Image: IMDb 

A beautiful track, composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh

“Channa Mereya”, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Image: IMDb 

A mesmerizing melody sung beautifully by Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Shadab Afridi and Altamash Faridi 

“Ve Kamleya”, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”

Image: IMDb 

