Aditi Singh
entertainment
JUly 04, 2024
Hit songs from Karan Johar Movies
An evergreen song that still transports us to the good old days, sung beautifully by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan
“Koi Mil Gaya”, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Image: IMDb
This perfect Shadi song was sung by Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy
Image: IMDb
“Bole Chudiyaan”, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2000)
This beautifully shot iconic love ballad was sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik
Image: IMDb
“Suraj Hua Maddham”, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2000)
A party anthem, this grand song was sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan and Mahalaxmi Iyer
“Rock N Roll Soniye”, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006)
Image: IMDb
This soulful romantic ballad was sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Caralisa Monteiro, and Shafqat Amanat Ali
“Mitwa”, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006)
Image: IMDb
Sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali, composed by Shankar Ehsan Loy, and written by Niranjan Iyengar, this beautiful song is still hummed by many
“Tere Naina”, My Name Is Khan (2010)
Image: IMDb
This party anthem is iconic even after 12 years of its release, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Vishal Dadlani, and Shekhar Ravijani
“Radha”, Student Of The Year (2012)
Image: IMDb
A Sufi love ballad, this song was sung by Amit Mishra and Shilpa Rao
“Bulleya”, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
Image: IMDb
A beautiful track, composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh
“Channa Mereya”, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
Image: IMDb
A mesmerizing melody sung beautifully by Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Shadab Afridi and Altamash Faridi
“Ve Kamleya”, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”
Image: IMDb
