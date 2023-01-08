JAN 08, 2023
Hits of Yash before KGF
Sandalwood star Yash is best known for his work as Rocky Bhai in the popular KGF franchise. Now, let us check out some of his praiseworthy movies before that
Modalasala is the tale of a young boy Karthik (Yash), who falls in love with Deepa (Bhaama) and how they get their parents to accept their marriage
Modalasala
Kiraathaka is the story of a boy named Gooli, who manages to win over his lady love Nethra overcoming the rivalry between both their villages
Kiraathaka
The movie revolves around Venkatesh and Nandini, who find themselves caught in the middle of a murder case after their principal is found dead post humiliating Nandini
Drama
The film chronicles the tale of a young man, who goes by the name of Raja Huli, who is always ready to help his friends. When he goes to propose to his ex-girlfriend on behalf of his friend, she ends up falling for him again
Raja Huli
Googly is the tale of the ups and downs of Sharath’s (Yash) relationship with a girl named Swathi, played by Kriti Kharbanda
Googly
Mr. And Mrs. Ramchari journals the struggles of a man whose life seems perfect until we get a closer look at the highs and lows
Mr. And Mrs. Ramchari movie
Gajakesari deals with the life of Baddi Krishna (Yash), who is in line to be the chief of the temple. Despite his detachment from religious practices, circumstances force him towards the post
Gajakesari
Master Piece is the journey of a young boy Yuva who makes some wrong choices to follow his aspirations. However, his journey makes him come to terms with what's good and what's not
Master Piece
Santhu falls in love with a college student Ananya. However, a dreaded don Deva is also interested in her, forcing a love triangle
Santhu Straight Forward
