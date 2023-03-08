Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 08, 2023

Holi celebration of Bollywood celebs

Katrina shared this picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal, sister Isabella and in-laws

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareena posted her Holi pictures, posing with both her sons

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ananya shared a Holi selfie in yellow salwar kameez

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya Panday

Kartik played Holi with his fans in the US at an event and the pictures look super fun

Image- Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

Kartik Aaryan

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Kriti posed with her family and her dogs, celebrating Holi

Sidharth and Kiara celebrated their first Holi after marriage and shared a super cute selfie

Image- Siddharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth  Malhotra

Bhumi shared a video wishing her fans Happy Holi

Video- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

Karisma is seen having a blast on Holi and the pictures are proof

Image- Karishma Kapoor’s Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

Kiara shared her haldi pictures with Sidharth Malhotra and they look super cute together

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara Advani

Sonakshi wishes her fans Happy Holi by posting a selfie with a red gulaal teeka on her forehead

Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

