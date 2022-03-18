Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 18, 2022
Holi celebrations of celebs: 2021
Soha Ali Khan
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Soha Ali Khan celebrated the occasion with her little princess Inaaya, and the mother-daughter duo looked adorable
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu celebrated their first Holi together post wedding. The pair posted photos with the caption, "Happy Holi from us to you!
Nakuul Mehta and Jankhee Parekh chose a low-key Holi celebration with only their family members present
Image: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta
Sanjay Dutt celebrated Holi with his wife, Manyatta and their children. He uploaded a beautiful family photo
Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram
Sanjay Dutt
Neha Dhupia had a small celebration with her husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. The actress shared fun-filled pictures on social media
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Neha Dhupia
The desi girl, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi with husband Nick Jonas and his parents in London
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Shilpa Shetty had a Holi celebration with her family. She posted pictures from her celebration on social media, and everyone appeared to be having a blast
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shefali Jariwala celebrated the event with her husband, Parag Tyagi.The actress appeared to be completely immersed in the colours
Image: Shefali Jariwala Twitter
Shefali Jariwala
Rahul Vaidya celebrated Holi with his ladylove Disha and the two appeared to be completely in love
Rahul Vaidya
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
