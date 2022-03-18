 Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 18, 2022

Holi celebrations of celebs: 2021

Soha Ali Khan

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Soha Ali Khan celebrated the occasion with her little princess Inaaya, and the mother-daughter duo looked adorable

Kajal Aggarwal

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu celebrated their first Holi together post wedding. The pair posted photos with the caption, "Happy Holi from us to you!

Nakuul Mehta and Jankhee Parekh chose a low-key Holi celebration with only their family members present

Image: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul Mehta

Sanjay Dutt celebrated Holi with his wife, Manyatta and their children. He uploaded a beautiful family photo

Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Sanjay Dutt

Neha Dhupia had a small celebration with her husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. The actress shared fun-filled pictures on social media

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha Dhupia

The desi girl, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi with husband Nick Jonas and his parents in London

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Shilpa Shetty had a Holi celebration with her family. She posted pictures from her celebration on social media, and everyone appeared to be having a blast

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shefali Jariwala celebrated the event with her husband, Parag Tyagi.The actress appeared to be completely immersed in the colours

Image: Shefali Jariwala Twitter

Shefali Jariwala

Rahul Vaidya celebrated Holi with his ladylove Disha and the two appeared to be completely in love

Rahul Vaidya

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

