MAR 07, 2023
Holi pictures of B-town celebs
A picture-perfect Holi. Newlywed Katrina’s first Holi at Vicky Kaushal’s residence with the entire family
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
With a tie and dye shirt, sunglasses and flaunting proof of missing her love, this picture of Mira was adored by everyone
Mira Kapoor
Nothing but just being surrounded by family on this day is the bliss we need. Abhishek shared a very wholesome picture with Aishwarya and Aaradhya in the frame
Image- Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan
Bebo wished her fans a Happy Holi with this cute picture of Taimur and we are all eyes for him
Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image- Angad Bedi’s Instagram
Angad Bedi
This adorable click of Angad Bedi celebrating Holi with his daughter and wife Neha Dhupia is family goals
Blissfully celebrating the festival of colours with her family
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Throwback to the time when Nick Jonas celebrated Holi in Mumbai with Priyanka Chopra
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Varun celebrated Holi with the Bhediya cast and crew and his wife Natasha
Image- Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Varun Dhawan
He shared a throwback picture which is completely nostalgic with the perfect caption
Image- Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
A perfect family photo posted by Sunny on Holi
Image- Sunny Leone’s Instagram
Sunny Leone
