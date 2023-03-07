Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 07, 2023

Holi pictures of B-town celebs

A picture-perfect Holi. Newlywed Katrina’s first Holi at Vicky Kaushal’s residence with the entire family

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Katrina Kaif

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram


With a tie and dye shirt,  sunglasses and flaunting proof of missing her love, this picture of Mira was adored by everyone

Mira Kapoor


Nothing but just being surrounded by family on this day is the bliss we need. Abhishek shared a very wholesome picture with Aishwarya and Aaradhya in the frame

Image- Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan

Bebo wished her fans a Happy Holi with this cute picture of Taimur and we are all eyes for him

Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image- Angad Bedi’s Instagram

Angad Bedi

This adorable click of Angad Bedi celebrating Holi with his daughter and wife Neha Dhupia is family goals

Blissfully celebrating the festival of colours with her family

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra


Throwback to the time when Nick Jonas celebrated Holi in Mumbai with Priyanka Chopra

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Varun celebrated Holi with the Bhediya cast and crew and his wife Natasha

Image- Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Varun Dhawan

He shared a throwback picture which is completely nostalgic with the perfect caption

Image- Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

A perfect family photo posted by Sunny on Holi

Image- Sunny Leone’s Instagram

Sunny Leone

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here