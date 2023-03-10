Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 10, 2023

Holiday Pictures of B-town celebs

Sara often travels to religious places and keeps posting about her trip on her social media

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia is a wanderluster and loves to travel around the world with her family and friends

Alia Bhatt


Deepika Padukone often shares pictures from her trips on social media with Ranveer Singh. She has been to several destinations across the world. 

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Shahid and his boy gang went for a bike trip across Europe. Don’t they define friendship goals?

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

Image- Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Varun Dhawan

Varun and his squad love travelling together. They often takes time off their busy schedule to travel and explore new places

Kareena loves going on family vacations to spend quality time with her loved ones and be with them. She posts about her trips often

Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Janhvi posts about her vacations on her social media giving us major holiday goals

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Taapsee is often spotted with her sister exploring exotic locations over the world

Image- Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Taapsee Pannu

Farhan loves adventure sports and attempts them with his wife Shibani at various holiday spots

Image- Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram

Farhan Akhtar

Arjun and Malaika take trips to beautiful cities around the world together and share cute and mushy posts on their social media

Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram

Arjun Kapoor

