Entertainment

Itisha Arya

May 25, 2022

Heading 3

Hollywood celebrities: No makeup selfies

Megan Thee Stallion

Image: Megan Thee Stallion Instagram

The rapper and Glamour Woman of the Year honoree celebrated some much-needed me time with bare skin

In honor of her 47th birthday on 2/22/2022, Drew Barrymore shared a makeup-free bathroom selfie on Instagram

Image: Drew Barrymore Instagram

Drew Barrymore

The singer accessorized her cute bikini with a heart-shaped necklace and not a stitch of makeup

Bebe Rexha

Image: Bebe Rexha Instagram

The actor is the definition of beachy beauty with makeup-free skin and slicked-back hair. She simply captioned this Instagram snap “#selfiesunday#nomakeup”

Image: Salma Hayek Instagram

Salma Hayek

Image: Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow went makeup-free and shared this selfie while adorning a bathrobe

Gwyneth Paltrow

Image: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Earlier this January, Jennifer Aniston treated fans to a cute makeup-free selfie. She also gave us a rare glimpse of her natural waves

Jennifer Aniston

Image: Lady Gaga Instagram

In September of 2021, we got to see the softer side of Gaga in this makeup-free snap. Hopefully she was taking a much-needed break before her incredible House of Gucci promotion

Lady Gaga

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Gigi Hadid often goes makeup-free, but we’ll never pass up a close-up of the model, especially when golden hour is involved

Gigi Hadid

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez may be the mastermind behind one of the buzziest new beauty brands, but that won’t stop her from gracing our grids with a bare-faced selfie from time to time

Selena Gomez

Image: Jennifer Garner Instagram

The 45-year-old went free of makeup in this selfie, which she posted during “Yes Day”—a family tradition that involves her indulging her kids’ wishes

Jennifer Garner

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rihanna's quotes on motherhood

Click Here