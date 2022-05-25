Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 25, 2022
Hollywood celebrities: No makeup selfies
Megan Thee Stallion
Image: Megan Thee Stallion Instagram
The rapper and Glamour Woman of the Year honoree celebrated some much-needed me time with bare skin
In honor of her 47th birthday on 2/22/2022, Drew Barrymore shared a makeup-free bathroom selfie on Instagram
Image: Drew Barrymore Instagram
Drew Barrymore
The singer accessorized her cute bikini with a heart-shaped necklace and not a stitch of makeup
Bebe Rexha
Image: Bebe Rexha Instagram
The actor is the definition of beachy beauty with makeup-free skin and slicked-back hair. She simply captioned this Instagram snap “#selfiesunday#nomakeup”
Image: Salma Hayek Instagram
Salma Hayek
Image: Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow went makeup-free and shared this selfie while adorning a bathrobe
Gwyneth Paltrow
Image: Jennifer Aniston Instagram
Earlier this January, Jennifer Aniston treated fans to a cute makeup-free selfie. She also gave us a rare glimpse of her natural waves
Jennifer Aniston
Image: Lady Gaga Instagram
In September of 2021, we got to see the softer side of Gaga in this makeup-free snap. Hopefully she was taking a much-needed break before her incredible House of Gucci promotion
Lady Gaga
Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram
Gigi Hadid often goes makeup-free, but we’ll never pass up a close-up of the model, especially when golden hour is involved
Gigi Hadid
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez may be the mastermind behind one of the buzziest new beauty brands, but that won’t stop her from gracing our grids with a bare-faced selfie from time to time
Selena Gomez
Image: Jennifer Garner Instagram
The 45-year-old went free of makeup in this selfie, which she posted during “Yes Day”—a family tradition that involves her indulging her kids’ wishes
Jennifer Garner
