Itisha Arya

May 21, 2022

Hollywood celebrities who practice yoga

Miranda Kerr

Image: Miranda Kerr Instagram

One look at Miranda Kerr’s IG will prove she is a yoga master. The former Victoria’s Secret supermodel and founder is a yogi to the nth degree

Eva swears by yoga and its therapeutic qualities. After having a child in 2018, Eva got back into yoga and pilates, but she really took the time to hit the weights too

Image: Eva Longoria Baston Instagram

Eva Longoria

On top of working out every day, Jennifer has practiced yoga since 2005, she told People. She even does Spin-yoga, which couples 30 minutes of pinning with 30 minutes of yoga

Jennifer Aniston

Image: Getty Images

Look at those toned muscles! Jessica Alba prefers her yoga hot and with weights for extra sculpting

Image: Jessica Alba Instagram

Jessica Alba

Image: Getty Images

You may see the tabloids run photos of Charlize Theron leaving yoga studios. That’s because the fabulously fit actor does two 90-minute sessions of power yoga every week

Charlize Theron

Image: Nina Dobrev Instagram

Even our favorite celebrities use beautiful landscapes for the perfect yoga-pose IG post. Nina Dobrev even had an incredible caption to accent her flawless dancer’s pose

Nina Dobrev

Image: Getty Images

Britney Spears is no yoga newbie. The pop icon frequently posts her yoga flows and power poses on her Instagram account

Britney Spears

Image: Halle Berry Instagram

Halle Berry is the goddess of fitness—and thankfully she shares it on Instagram. We can't get over this gorgeous picture

Halle Berry

Image: Getty Images

The health and fitness guru is a known yogi and has even participated in the female-driven Kundalini Yoga

Gwyneth Paltrow

Image: Kate Hudson Instagram

 Kate Hudson makes yoga look easy

Kate Hudson

