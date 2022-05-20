Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 21, 2022
Hollywood celebrities who practice yoga
Miranda Kerr
Image: Miranda Kerr Instagram
One look at Miranda Kerr’s IG will prove she is a yoga master. The former Victoria’s Secret supermodel and founder is a yogi to the nth degree
Eva swears by yoga and its therapeutic qualities. After having a child in 2018, Eva got back into yoga and pilates, but she really took the time to hit the weights too
Image: Eva Longoria Baston Instagram
Eva Longoria
On top of working out every day, Jennifer has practiced yoga since 2005, she told People. She even does Spin-yoga, which couples 30 minutes of pinning with 30 minutes of yoga
Jennifer Aniston
Image: Getty Images
Look at those toned muscles! Jessica Alba prefers her yoga hot and with weights for extra sculpting
Image: Jessica Alba Instagram
Jessica Alba
Image: Getty Images
You may see the tabloids run photos of Charlize Theron leaving yoga studios. That’s because the fabulously fit actor does two 90-minute sessions of power yoga every week
Charlize Theron
Image: Nina Dobrev Instagram
Even our favorite celebrities use beautiful landscapes for the perfect yoga-pose IG post. Nina Dobrev even had an incredible caption to accent her flawless dancer’s pose
Nina Dobrev
Image: Getty Images
Britney Spears is no yoga newbie. The pop icon frequently posts her yoga flows and power poses on her Instagram account
Britney Spears
Image: Halle Berry Instagram
Halle Berry is the goddess of fitness—and thankfully she shares it on Instagram. We can't get over this gorgeous picture
Halle Berry
Image: Getty Images
The health and fitness guru is a known yogi and has even participated in the female-driven Kundalini Yoga
Gwyneth Paltrow
Image: Kate Hudson Instagram
Kate Hudson makes yoga look easy
Kate Hudson
