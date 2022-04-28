Entertainment

Itisha Arya

April 28, 2022

Heading 3

Hollywood celebrities who quit acting

Meghan Markle

Image: Getty Images

Meghan Markle started acting in 2002 and acted in minor TV and movie roles before snagging her breakout role as Rachel on Suits until she quit the show to marry Prince Harry

Cameron Diaz was a successful actor of Hollywood but in 2014, the star announced her retirement from acting, and has since has written not one, but two best-selling self-help books

Image: Getty Images

Cameron Diaz

The end of Zoey 101 was announced amid reports Jamie Lynn Spears was pregnant but she addressed the rumors later saying she wanted to finish high school and be a cheerleader

Jamie Lynn Spears

Image: Getty Images

Amanda Bynes starred as an actress on TV shows All That and The Amanda Show but later began abusing Adderall, which led to mental health issues that prompted her to quit acting

Image: Getty Images

Amanda Bynes

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Image: Getty Images

Beginning their careers playing Michelle Tanner on Full House, Mary-Kate and Ashley moved on to star in numerous movies, and TV shows, before they quit acting in 2010

Image: Mara Wilson Instagram

Best known for her childhood role in the 1990 movie, Matilda, Mara Wilson retired from acting at 13. Since then, she’s become an author

Mara Wilson

Image: Getty Images

Drake made his debut in the limelight as Jimmy in the iconic Canadian show Degrassi: The Next Generation, but the rapper always had his eye on music, even during his acting career

Drake

Image: Getty Images

Bruce Willis quit acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which leads to the loss of ability to understand or express speech

Bruce Willis

Image: Getty Images

Freddie Prinze Jr. stepped away from acting after playing Cole Ortiz in 24. He has always been a fan of wrestling so he was hired to write, produce, and direct for the WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr.

Image: Getty Images

Despite his goofy onscreen performances in the Harold & Kumar franchise, Penn quit acting and nabbed a serious position as the Associate Director in the White House Office

Kal Penn

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's red carpet moments

Click Here