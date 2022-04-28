Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 28, 2022
Heading 3
Hollywood celebrities who quit acting
Meghan Markle
Image: Getty Images
Meghan Markle started acting in 2002 and acted in minor TV and movie roles before snagging her breakout role as Rachel on Suits until she quit the show to marry Prince Harry
Cameron Diaz was a successful actor of Hollywood but in 2014, the star announced her retirement from acting, and has since has written not one, but two best-selling self-help books
Image: Getty Images
Cameron Diaz
The end of Zoey 101 was announced amid reports Jamie Lynn Spears was pregnant but she addressed the rumors later saying she wanted to finish high school and be a cheerleader
Jamie Lynn Spears
Image: Getty Images
Amanda Bynes starred as an actress on TV shows All That and The Amanda Show but later began abusing Adderall, which led to mental health issues that prompted her to quit acting
Image: Getty Images
Amanda Bynes
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Image: Getty Images
Beginning their careers playing Michelle Tanner on Full House, Mary-Kate and Ashley moved on to star in numerous movies, and TV shows, before they quit acting in 2010
Image: Mara Wilson Instagram
Best known for her childhood role in the 1990 movie, Matilda, Mara Wilson retired from acting at 13. Since then, she’s become an author
Mara Wilson
Image: Getty Images
Drake made his debut in the limelight as Jimmy in the iconic Canadian show Degrassi: The Next Generation, but the rapper always had his eye on music, even during his acting career
Drake
Image: Getty Images
Bruce Willis quit acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which leads to the loss of ability to understand or express speech
Bruce Willis
Image: Getty Images
Freddie Prinze Jr. stepped away from acting after playing Cole Ortiz in 24. He has always been a fan of wrestling so he was hired to write, produce, and direct for the WWE
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Image: Getty Images
Despite his goofy onscreen performances in the Harold & Kumar franchise, Penn quit acting and nabbed a serious position as the Associate Director in the White House Office
Kal Penn
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's red carpet moments