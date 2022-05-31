Heading 3

Hollywood celebrities: World records

Itisha Arya

MAY 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

In January 2017, Dwayne Johnson and his team set the record for the largest layered dip

Dwayne Johnson

Image: Getty Images

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has the record for the most followers on Instagram, with 425 million followers

Cristiano Ronaldo

Image: Getty Images

Jackie Chan has held the award for the most stunts done by a living actor, appearing in more than 100 films since 1972

Jackie Chan

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence became the most successful female action movie star of all time in terms of box-office takings, with The Hunger Games series and her two movies in the X-Men franchise

Jennifer Lawrence

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber has held many records, but perhaps his funniest was when he held the world record for the most “disliked” video online with his song Baby

Justin Bieber

Image: Getty Images

Eminem’s rap skills have earned him many world records like the most words in a hit single

Eminem

Image: Getty Images

Queen Bey has many records and holds the world records for most Grammy Awards won in a single year by a female artist and most Grammy Awards of all time

Beyonce

Image: Getty Images

The late Betty White earned the Guinness World Records title for longest TV career for an entertainer

Betty White

Image: Getty Images

In 2018 Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Kim Kaechele, and Kendall Coleman were invited by TV chef Michael Voltaggio to help create the world’s Largest paradise cocktail

Snoop Dogg

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has broken records including most weeks at no. 1 on Billboard's artist 100 chart and more

Taylor Swift

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT  Stranger Things cast's BTS photos

Click Here