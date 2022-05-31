Heading 3
Hollywood celebrities: World records
In January 2017, Dwayne Johnson and his team set the record for the largest layered dip
Dwayne Johnson
Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has the record for the most followers on Instagram, with 425 million followers
Cristiano Ronaldo
Jackie Chan has held the award for the most stunts done by a living actor, appearing in more than 100 films since 1972
Jackie Chan
Jennifer Lawrence became the most successful female action movie star of all time in terms of box-office takings, with The Hunger Games series and her two movies in the X-Men franchise
Jennifer Lawrence
Justin Bieber has held many records, but perhaps his funniest was when he held the world record for the most “disliked” video online with his song Baby
Justin Bieber
Eminem’s rap skills have earned him many world records like the most words in a hit single
Eminem
Queen Bey has many records and holds the world records for most Grammy Awards won in a single year by a female artist and most Grammy Awards of all time
Beyonce
The late Betty White earned the Guinness World Records title for longest TV career for an entertainer
Betty White
In 2018 Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Kim Kaechele, and Kendall Coleman were invited by TV chef Michael Voltaggio to help create the world’s Largest paradise cocktail
Snoop Dogg
Taylor Swift has broken records including most weeks at no. 1 on Billboard's artist 100 chart and more
Taylor Swift
