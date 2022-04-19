Entertainment

Itisha Arya

April 19, 2022

Hollywood celebs who were child stars

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore was just 6 years old when she appeared in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Dakota Fanning was the youngest nominee in the history of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at age 8. Her performance in the 2001 movie I Am Sam put her on the map

Dakota Fanning

While her talent has taken her a long way and even set her up for Oscar glory, her first movie role was when she was 11-year-old in Léon: The Professional in 1994

Natalie Portman

Daniel Radcliffe was just 11 years old when he played Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Daniel Radcliffe

Rupert Grint played Harry's best friend, Ron Weasley. Grint was also 11 years old when he was cast. Grint has moved into television with starring roles in Sick Note and Servant

Rupert Grint

Emma Watson is, without a doubt, one of the most successful child actors, who continues to raise the bar. She played Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter movies

Emma Watson

Joseph Gordon-Levitt got his start on shows such as Family Ties and Quantum Leap when he was a child, and then moved to his breakout role in 10 Things I Hate About You

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Today we know him as the foul-mouthed Deadpool, but Ryan Reynolds started his career at age 15 in a prominent role in the television series, Hillside

Ryan Reynolds

The actress, who is one of the highest-earning actresses in Hollywood and the star of Marvel's Black Widow movie, scored her first major film role as a 12-year-old in Manny & Lo

Scarlett Johansson

Although she worked her way up the ladder all through her childhood, Kristen bagged her first big hit, co-starring opposite Jodie Foster in Panic Room

Kristen Stewart

