Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 19, 2022
Heading 3
Hollywood celebs who were child stars
Drew Barrymore
Image: Getty Images
Drew Barrymore was just 6 years old when she appeared in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Dakota Fanning was the youngest nominee in the history of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at age 8. Her performance in the 2001 movie I Am Sam put her on the map
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Fanning
While her talent has taken her a long way and even set her up for Oscar glory, her first movie role was when she was 11-year-old in Léon: The Professional in 1994
Natalie Portman
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Radcliffe was just 11 years old when he played Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Radcliffe
Image: Getty Images
Rupert Grint played Harry's best friend, Ron Weasley. Grint was also 11 years old when he was cast. Grint has moved into television with starring roles in Sick Note and Servant
Rupert Grint
Image: Getty Images
Emma Watson is, without a doubt, one of the most successful child actors, who continues to raise the bar. She played Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter movies
Emma Watson
Image: Getty Images
Joseph Gordon-Levitt got his start on shows such as Family Ties and Quantum Leap when he was a child, and then moved to his breakout role in 10 Things I Hate About You
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Image: Getty Images
Today we know him as the foul-mouthed Deadpool, but Ryan Reynolds started his career at age 15 in a prominent role in the television series, Hillside
Ryan Reynolds
Image: Getty Images
The actress, who is one of the highest-earning actresses in Hollywood and the star of Marvel's Black Widow movie, scored her first major film role as a 12-year-old in Manny & Lo
Scarlett Johansson
Image: Getty Images
Although she worked her way up the ladder all through her childhood, Kristen bagged her first big hit, co-starring opposite Jodie Foster in Panic Room
Kristen Stewart
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bridgerton Cast Modern day looks