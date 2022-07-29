Heading 3

Hollywood deaths that are a mystery

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Marilyn Monroe's death to this day is surrounded by several conspiracy theories after she was found dead at 36 at her Los Angeles home following an overdose

Marilyn Monroe

Image: Getty Images

Tupac Shakur died following a drive-by shooting that occurred while he was leaving a boxing event. There have been several theories about who killed the hip-hop star

Tupac Shakur

Image: Getty Images

Jim Morrison was found dead in his Paris apartment in 1943. Many have disputed the cause of death since no official autopsy was performed

Jim Morrison

Image: Getty Images

The popular actress died at the age of 32. Murphy's husband also died of similar pneumonia conditions after five months. Conspiracy theories suggest they were poisoned

Brittany Murphy

Image: Getty Images

The Dark Knight star was found dead in his New York apartment following cardiac arrest due to prescription drug intoxication. It's unclear if his death was accidental or deliberate

Heath Ledger

Image: Getty Images

Elvis Presley's death hs been surrounded by various conspiracy theories including that he isn’t dead at all. Many have speculated that he faked his death

Elvis Presley

Image: Getty Images

Bruce Lee's death came as a massive shock to his fans in 1973. It was reported that he died after taking a pain killer that caused an allergic reaction leading to his death

Bruce Lee

Image: Getty Images

The Boyzone singer was just 33 at the time of his death. Theories have claimed substance or alcohol abuse to a violent attack to be the cause of his death

Stephen Gately

Image: Getty Images

Michael Jackson died of cardiac arrest but his death has been shrouded with mystery as his personal doctor was accused of slow poisoning him

Michael Jackson

Image: Getty Images

The death of actress Natalie Wood is one of the most mysterious considering she allegedly drowned in the Pacific Ocean though theories have suggested foul play

Natalie Wood

