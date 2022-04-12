Entertainment

Hollywood exes: Co-parenting together

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

Image: Getty Images

Since their 2016 split, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been working together to co-parent their six children successfully

Khloe Kardashian always ensures her daughter, True Thompson, comes first, even after it became public that her partner, True's father Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her

Image: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

The couple, famous for their 'conscious uncoupling' in 2014, has been open about co-parenting their two children Apple and Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin

Image: Getty Images

After ten years together, Bilson and Christensen split in September of 2017.However, the duo has been successfully co-parenting their daughter Briar Rose

Image: Getty Images

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen

Image: Getty Images

The couple, who split in 2018 following nine years of marriage, has always opened up about how they're co-parenting their daughter Everly

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan 

Image: Getty Images

The two actors split in 2017 after eight years of marriage and successfully co-parent their son Jack together

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt

Image: Getty Images

The couple, who announced their divorce in 2015 after a decade of marriage, continue to co-parent their kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, together

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner

Image: Getty Images

The Australian model and American actor share son Flynn together, and opened up about working together to figure out what's best for him and the pair are pretty good at it

Miranda Kerr & Orlando Bloom 

Image: Getty Images

When the duo announced their split in a January 2022 Instagram post, they wrote of their "unwavering devotion" to their kids. Jason also supports his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Image: Getty Images

Brian Austin Green told his Instagram followers in July 2021 that the former couple “work really hard to get along and co-parent well."

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

