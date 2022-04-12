Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 12, 2022
Hollywood exes: Co-parenting together
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt
Image: Getty Images
Since their 2016 split, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been working together to co-parent their six children successfully
Khloe Kardashian always ensures her daughter, True Thompson, comes first, even after it became public that her partner, True's father Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her
Image: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
The couple, famous for their 'conscious uncoupling' in 2014, has been open about co-parenting their two children Apple and Moses
Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin
Image: Getty Images
After ten years together, Bilson and Christensen split in September of 2017.However, the duo has been successfully co-parenting their daughter Briar Rose
Image: Getty Images
Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen
Image: Getty Images
The couple, who split in 2018 following nine years of marriage, has always opened up about how they're co-parenting their daughter Everly
Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan
Image: Getty Images
The two actors split in 2017 after eight years of marriage and successfully co-parent their son Jack together
Anna Faris & Chris Pratt
Image: Getty Images
The couple, who announced their divorce in 2015 after a decade of marriage, continue to co-parent their kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, together
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner
Image: Getty Images
The Australian model and American actor share son Flynn together, and opened up about working together to figure out what's best for him and the pair are pretty good at it
Miranda Kerr & Orlando Bloom
Image: Getty Images
When the duo announced their split in a January 2022 Instagram post, they wrote of their "unwavering devotion" to their kids. Jason also supports his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
Image: Getty Images
Brian Austin Green told his Instagram followers in July 2021 that the former couple “work really hard to get along and co-parent well."
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
