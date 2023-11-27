Hollywood Feel-good movies

This is a classic musical that will make you want to dance in the rain. It's about a guy named Don and his friends who are trying to make a successful transition from silent films to talkies
Singin' in the Rain
Images: IMDb
Imagine a fairy tale with romance, adventure, and a good dose of humor. This movie has it all! It tells the story of Princess Buttercup and her true love, Westley
Images: IMDb
The Princess Bride
This heartwarming film is about an unlikely friendship between a wealthy quadriplegic man and his caregiver. Despite their differences, they teach each other important life lessons
The Intouchables
Images: IMDb
Will Smith stars in this inspiring movie about a man named Chris Gardner who faces numerous challenges while trying to provide a better life for his son
The Pursuit of Happyness
Images: IMDb
Follow the life of Forrest Gump, a man with a low IQ but a big heart. This film takes you through his incredible journey, encountering historical events and touching the lives of those around him
Forrest Gump
Images: IMDb
Join the quirky Hoover family as they embark on a road trip to support their daughter, Olive, in a beauty pageant. The film is filled with laughter, love, and the realization that imperfections make life beautiful
Little Miss Sunshine
Images: IMDb
Imagine being stuck in an airport for months. That's what happens to Viktor Navorski, played by Tom Hanks. Despite the challenging situation, he turns the airport into his temporary home and touches the lives of the people around him
The Terminal
Images: IMDb
This film is a delicious treat about a chef who rediscovers his passion for cooking by starting a food truck. It's a journey of self-discovery, family, and the joy of creating mouthwatering dishes
Chef
Images: IMDb
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Images: IMDb
Ferris Bueller decides to take a day off from school and have an epic adventure in the city with his friends. It's a hilarious and lighthearted movie about enjoying life and breaking the routine
Robert De Niro stars as a senior intern at an online fashion retailer. The film explores the importance of experience, friendship, and breaking stereotypes