Hollywood Feel-good movies

This is a classic musical that will make you want to dance in the rain. It's about a guy named Don and his friends who are trying to make a successful transition from silent films to talkies

Singin' in the Rain

Imagine a fairy tale with romance, adventure, and a good dose of humor. This movie has it all! It tells the story of Princess Buttercup and her true love, Westley

The Princess Bride

This heartwarming film is about an unlikely friendship between a wealthy quadriplegic man and his caregiver. Despite their differences, they teach each other important life lessons

The Intouchables

Will Smith stars in this inspiring movie about a man named Chris Gardner who faces numerous challenges while trying to provide a better life for his son

The Pursuit of Happyness

Follow the life of Forrest Gump, a man with a low IQ but a big heart. This film takes you through his incredible journey, encountering historical events and touching the lives of those around him

Forrest Gump

Join the quirky Hoover family as they embark on a road trip to support their daughter, Olive, in a beauty pageant. The film is filled with laughter, love, and the realization that imperfections make life beautiful

 Little Miss Sunshine

Imagine being stuck in an airport for months. That's what happens to Viktor Navorski, played by Tom Hanks. Despite the challenging situation, he turns the airport into his temporary home and touches the lives of the people around him

 The Terminal

This film is a delicious treat about a chef who rediscovers his passion for cooking by starting a food truck. It's a journey of self-discovery, family, and the joy of creating mouthwatering dishes

Chef

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ferris Bueller decides to take a day off from school and have an epic adventure in the city with his friends. It's a hilarious and lighthearted movie about enjoying life and breaking the routine

Robert De Niro stars as a senior intern at an online fashion retailer. The film explores the importance of experience, friendship, and breaking stereotypes

 The Intern

