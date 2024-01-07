Hollywood friends to lovers movies 

Join Harry and Sally in this classic romantic comedy as they navigate the complexities of friendship and romance over the years, proving that sometimes, the right person has been by your side all along
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star in this contemporary take on friends becoming lovers, adding a modern and comedic twist to the age-old question of whether friends can keep things purely physical
Friends with Benefits (2011)
Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney bring charm to this romantic comedy that explores the challenges and realizations when feelings between best friends become more complicated
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
Follow the long and winding journey of Rosie and Alex, played by Lily Collins and Sam Claflin, as they navigate life, love, and missed opportunities in this heartwarming tale of friendship evolving into something deeper
Love, Rosie (2014)
Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher star in this contemporary romantic comedy that explores the challenges of maintaining a friendship while navigating the complications of a casual romantic relationship
No Strings Attached (2011)
A romantic drama that follows the lives of Emma and Dexter, portrayed by Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, respectively, as they navigate the challenges and joys of their friendship over the course of two decades
One Day (2011)
Jennifer Garner takes us on a whimsical ride in this romantic comedy about a young girl who wakes up in her 30-year-old self's body, realizing that sometimes growing up means discovering who your heart truly desires
13 Going on 30 (2004)
Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan lead this charming romantic comedy that explores the age-old question of whether men and women can truly be just friends, or if love always complicates the equation
What If (2013)
Plus One (2019)
A rom com that follows two longtime single friends who decide to be each other's plus-ones for a slew of weddings, navigating the humorous and unexpected twists of love and friendship
A musical romantic comedy that tells the story of a struggling musician who, after a mysterious global blackout, discovers that he's the only person on Earth who remembers The Beatles