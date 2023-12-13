Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 13, 2023
Hollywood Heist Movies
Directed by Steven Soderbergh, this film follows Danny Ocean and his team as they plan a heist of three casinos in Las Vegas
Ocean's Eleven
Image: Imdb
The movie directed by Michael Mann, revolves around a group of professional bank robbers and the dedicated detective pursuing them
Image: Imdb
Heat
This film tells the story of a bank heist and the tense negotiations that follow between the robbers and a skilled hostage negotiator
Inside Man
Image: Imdb
Directed by F. Gary Gray, this movie involves a team of thieves pulling off a heist in Venice and Los Angeles while seeking revenge
The Italian Job
Image: Imdb
Directed by Louis Leterrier, this movie features a group of illusionists who pull off bank heists during their performances and reward their audiences
Now You See Me
Image: Imdb
The film directed by Ben Affleck, centers on a group of bank robbers in Charlestown, Boston, and the challenges they face when a heist goes wrong
The Town
Image: Imdb
This heist comedy follows a group of West Virginians planning a complex robbery during a NASCAR race
Logan Lucky
Image: Imdb
Directed by Edgar Wright, this film revolves around a young getaway driver who works for different heist crews and wants to leave the criminal world behind
Baby Driver
Image: Imdb
The Usual Suspects
Image: Imdb
This movie follows a con man who recounts the events leading up to a heist and a mysterious criminal mastermind named Keyser Söze
Directed by Quentin Tarantino, this film explores the aftermath of a heist gone wrong, searching into the lives of the criminals involved
Reservoir Dogs
Image: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.