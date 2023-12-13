Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

December 13, 2023

Hollywood Heist Movies

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, this film follows Danny Ocean and his team as they plan a heist of three casinos in Las Vegas

Ocean's Eleven

Image: Imdb

The movie directed by Michael Mann, revolves around a group of professional bank robbers and the dedicated detective pursuing them

Image: Imdb

Heat

This film tells the story of a bank heist and the tense negotiations that follow between the robbers and a skilled hostage negotiator

Inside Man

Image: Imdb

Directed by F. Gary Gray, this movie involves a team of thieves pulling off a heist in Venice and Los Angeles while seeking revenge 

The Italian Job

Image: Imdb

Directed by Louis Leterrier, this movie features a group of illusionists who pull off bank heists during their performances and reward their audiences

Now You See Me

Image: Imdb

The film directed by Ben Affleck, centers on a group of bank robbers in Charlestown, Boston, and the challenges they face when a heist goes wrong

The Town

Image: Imdb

This heist comedy follows a group of West Virginians planning a complex robbery during a NASCAR race

Logan Lucky

Image: Imdb

Directed by Edgar Wright, this film revolves around a young getaway driver who works for different heist crews and wants to leave the criminal world behind

Baby Driver

Image: Imdb

The Usual Suspects 

Image: Imdb

This movie follows a con man who recounts the events leading up to a heist and a mysterious criminal mastermind named Keyser Söze

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, this film explores the aftermath of a heist gone wrong, searching into the lives of the criminals involved

Reservoir Dogs

Image: Imdb

