Hollywood horror movies

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 9, 2023

The Exorcist

Image: imdb

Directed by William Friedkin, this film follows the story of a young girl possessed by a malevolent entity, prompting two priests to perform an exorcism

This deeply disturbing horror film centered around a family dealing with mysterious and terrifying occurrences after the death of their secretive grandmother

Hereditary

Image: imdb

Based on the real-life investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, this supernatural horror film follows a family haunted by evil-minded forces in their new home

The Conjuring

Image: imdb

Directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on Stephen King's novel, this psychological horror masterpiece portrays a writer and his family isolated in a haunted hotel during the winter

The Shining

Image: imdb

This classic film follows a group of friends who encounter a family of cannibals in remote Texas town

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 

Image: imdb

A spin-off from "The Conjuring" series, set in a Romanian abbey, it follows a priest and a novitiate as they confront the evil force terrorizing the religious grounds

The Nun

Image: imdb

A supernatural horror film focusing on a true-crime writer who discovers disturbing home movies depicting grisly murders

Sinister

Image: imdb

This iconic film introduces the terrifying figure, Freddy Krueger, who haunts the dreams of teenagers on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Image: imdb

Halloween

Image: imdb

Often considered one of the greatest horror films, it follows the murderous rampage of Michael Myers, who escapes from a psychiatric institution to return to his hometown

Directed by James Wan, this film delves into the supernatural, as a family deals with their son's mysterious coma and the haunting forces that surround their home

Insidious

Image: imdb

