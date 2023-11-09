Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 9, 2023
Hollywood horror movies
The Exorcist
Image: imdb
Directed by William Friedkin, this film follows the story of a young girl possessed by a malevolent entity, prompting two priests to perform an exorcism
This deeply disturbing horror film centered around a family dealing with mysterious and terrifying occurrences after the death of their secretive grandmother
Hereditary
Image: imdb
Based on the real-life investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, this supernatural horror film follows a family haunted by evil-minded forces in their new home
The Conjuring
Image: imdb
Directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on Stephen King's novel, this psychological horror masterpiece portrays a writer and his family isolated in a haunted hotel during the winter
The Shining
Image: imdb
This classic film follows a group of friends who encounter a family of cannibals in remote Texas town
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Image: imdb
A spin-off from "The Conjuring" series, set in a Romanian abbey, it follows a priest and a novitiate as they confront the evil force terrorizing the religious grounds
The Nun
Image: imdb
A supernatural horror film focusing on a true-crime writer who discovers disturbing home movies depicting grisly murders
Sinister
Image: imdb
This iconic film introduces the terrifying figure, Freddy Krueger, who haunts the dreams of teenagers on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Image: imdb
Halloween
Image: imdb
Often considered one of the greatest horror films, it follows the murderous rampage of Michael Myers, who escapes from a psychiatric institution to return to his hometown
Directed by James Wan, this film delves into the supernatural, as a family deals with their son's mysterious coma and the haunting forces that surround their home
Insidious
Image: imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.